5 storylines for Memphis Grizzlies after Ja Morant undergoes season-ending surgery

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Monday that Ja Morant will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a shoulder injury. Morant is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder suffered in a training session last Saturday.

According to the Grizzlies' official statement, Morant was initially diagnosed with a subluxation in his right shoulder. However, due to ongoing soreness and instability in his shoulder, he underwent an MRI and the team's medical personnel found a labrum tear.

Morant is now scheduled to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The Grizzlies expect him to be fully healthy before the start of next season and be with the team for training camp.

5 storylines for Memphis Grizzlies after Ja Morant's season-ending shoulder injury

The Memphis Grizzlies were doing terribly without Ja Morant in the first 25 games of the season. The Grizzlies had a record of 6-19 before Morant returned from his suspension to help things around. They were 7-4 since Dec. 19 and were 6-3 with Morant in the lineup.

On that note, let's look at five Grizzlies storylines following Morant's season-ending shoulder injury.

#1 - Can they push for a play-in spot?

The Memphis Grizzlies would have had a chance at a play-i spot with Ja Morant in the lineup. Morant proved that he's the heart and soul of the team and they play really great with him as the superstar point guard.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are having career seasons, but they cannot inspire the Grizzlies to win. It's up to these two stars if they want to push for a shot at the play-in tournament spot, but they need to play the rest of the season almost perfectly.

#2 - Sellers at the trade deadline

If the Memphis Grizzlies won't for a play-in tournament spot, they are likely going to be active at the trade deadline. They have several players who could be attractive to contenders such as Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart.

Kennard has been plagued by injuries, but he's a sharpshooter who can contribute to any contender. The same can be said for Smart, who is just a year removed from winning Defensive Player of the Year. He can guard multiple positions, make plays and knock shots from beyond the arc.

#3 - Embrace the tank?

Concerning their trade deadline activities, the Memphis Grizzlies could also embrace the tank or at least a semi-tank if they part ways with Luke Kennard or Marcus Smart. They will also need to possibly sit players such as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. to increase their chances at a high draft pick.

The Grizzlies are currently projected to get the sixth overall pick in a draft without any consensus top player. They can also dangle a potential high lottery pick to acquire another star to help next season.

#4 - Ja Morant's off-court activities

With Ja Morant spending the rest of the season off the court, the Memphis Grizzlies should be cautious about his activities. The Grizzlies will need to let him focus on his recovery and rehabilitation from a shoulder injury.

Morant was out of the spotlight after the NBA suspended him for 25 games to start the season. He has been out of trouble, which is a great thing. He still has a lawsuit to battle, but the Grizzlies should remain on top of what their prized player is doing in his free time.

#5 - What if they become buyers?

The Memphis Grizzlies have built something over the past few years and this campaign could make or break it. The Grizzlies are expected sellers at the trade deadline, but what if they become buyers instead?

Memphis needs a leader with the same intensity as Ja Morant and that's a hard player to find in the league. They could go for possible difference makes such as Pascal Siakam, Chris Paul, Alex Caruso or even Dejounte Murray.

