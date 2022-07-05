Toronto Raptors Summer League 2022: Roster, dates, and complete schedule

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet led the Toronto Raptors to a great regular season in 2021-22, finishing fifth in the East.

The Raptors won 48 of their 82 games last season and were pretty solid defensively. However, matching up against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first-round of the playoffs led to an early exit for the Raptors.

Pascal Siakam was efficient for most of the series, but the duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden prevailed over six games. The Raptors haven’t been able to go deep into the playoffs ever since the departure of Kawhi Leonard, which makes the summer even more important.

The Toronto Raptors have already made some signings in the summer to boost their chances in the upcoming season. The highlight of those trades is the acquisition of Otto Porter Jr. from the Golden State Warriors, given his contribution to the championship run.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



But to do so would fly in the face of Toronto's draft and develop philosophy (again).



"And that is the rub here."



@ekoreen



theathletic.com/3399917/2022/0… The Raptors can offer multiple different packages to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant if they want.But to do so would fly in the face of Toronto's draft and develop philosophy (again)."And that is the rub here." The Raptors can offer multiple different packages to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant if they want.But to do so would fly in the face of Toronto's draft and develop philosophy (again)."And that is the rub here."📚 @ekoreen theathletic.com/3399917/2022/0… https://t.co/Gc2dGHncNk

The Toronto Raptors have quite a few new faces they’d like to see in action over the Summer League, including their latest draft pick. Some youngsters who got very few minutes last season will get another opportunity to showcase their talent in the Summer League.

Toronto Raptors roster for the Summer League

The Raptors’ squad consists of a lot of players who have got a chance to play in the NBA, via a 10-day contract, but have limited floor time. For them, this Summer League gives them the opportunity to further their case and possibly earn some acknowledgement.

The 33rd pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, Christian Koloko, has shown consistent improvement over the last three years – with the Arizona Wildcats. In the previous season of his college career, he averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game – all career highs.

Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton are two other players on the Summer League roster that have generated some interest. Although in a limited capacity, they did get to play with the Toronto Raptors last season, and Banton in particular left an impression. He has played in 64 games, mostly off the bench, averaging 3.2 points and 10.9 minutes per game.

As of now, the Raptors roster consists of 15 players:

Player Name Position Dalano Banton Guard/Forward Alex Barcello Guard Armoni Brooks Guard Justin Champagnie Forward Jeff Dowtin Guard Ron Harper Jr. Guard/Forward Ryan Hawkins Guard David Johnson Guard Abu Kigab Forward Christian Koloko Center Rodions Kurucs Forward Trey Porter Center Jaylen Sims Guard Christian Vital Guard D.J. Wilson Forward/Center

D.J. Wilson is another prospect who played just four games for the Raptors last season, recording 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals in his debut. It will be interesting to see how he fairs over the summer.

Toronto Raptors Summer League schedule and dates

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast July 9, 2022; 3:30 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV July 12, 2022; 5 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls NBA TV July 13, 2022; 7 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz ESPNU July 15, 2022; 10 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat NBA TV

The Raptors will inaugurate their Summer League with a match-up against their playoff foe – the Philadelphia 76ers. They will then go on to face the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Miami Heat.

Raptors assistant coach Trevor Gleeson will serve as the team's head coach for the tournament, taking the reins from Nick Nurse. The young roster will look to make a statement during the Summer League, given their composition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far