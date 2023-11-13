Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards: Prediction and betting tips | November 13, 2023

The Toronto Raptors enter their game against the Washington Wizards coming off a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. Toronto has some genuine talents within its roster, however, the overall team construction has left the Raptors in NBA purgatory, too good to miss the postseason, not good enough to contend. That's the worst place a team can find themselves.

On the other hand, the Wizards made moves to begin rebuilding their roster this summer. Jordan Poole's addition has given the franchise a genuine lead guard with elite scoring upside. Kyle Kuzma is also the perfect secondary star next to Poole due to his defense and rebounding ability. However, the Wizards are still far away from being a contending team.

The two teams last faced each other on March 26, with the Raptors earning a 114-104 victory. Washington's roster looks drastically different from that last meeting, so seeing how things play out during Monday's game will be interesting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Game details, betting tips and prediction

Game Details

Teams: Toronto Raptors (4-5) vs. Washington Wizards (2-7)

Date and Time: November 13, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Preview

Despite their disjointed roster, the Toronto Raptors have won four of their first nine games. Scottie Barnes is being used as a primary defender and focal point of the offense. Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are co-existing in secondary and tertiary roles. Yet, there is limited upside beyond those three players, leading the Raptors to be susceptible to stretches of stagnation on both sides of the court.

Washington is 2-7 on the season. Being a rebuilding team means they're in for a tough year. The front office will focus on developmental minutes for the team's younger players, including rookie Bilal Coulibaly, who was impressive during his first few weeks in the NBA. The Wizards won't be taking much notice of the win-loss column, as that's not where they are in their current lifecycle as a team.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Predicted starting lineups

The Toronto Raptors starting lineup could look like this: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl.

Playing Barnes as a shooting guard allows the Raptors to have significant length on the court at all times. Toronto's plan is clear: pressure teams on defense and push the tempo on offense.

The Washington Wizards' starting five could look like this: Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford.

Washington's starting five has shooting and rebounding in abundance. However, they do lack a legitimate point-of-attack defender. Avdija's offensive growth will also be important to the Wizards taking their next step.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Pascal Siakam is an All-NBA talent. He's a genuine three-level scorer who can spearhead the Toronto Raptors offense when given the opportunity. He is currently averaging 17.3 points per game. Siakam is currently -111 to score over 20.5 points against the Wizards and -115 to score under 20.5 points. Given the Wizards' lack of defense, taking over could be smart.

Jordan Poole is averaging two made threes per game to begin the new season. He is currently -200 to make over 1.5 threes against the Raptors. If you prefer to take the under, you can get that at +154.

Scottie Barnes might be starting games as a shooting guard, but at 6-foot-9, he could easily slot in at the four. That's why he's averaging 9.8 rebounds per game to begin the new season. Barnes is +104 to grab over 8.5 rebounds against the Wizards and -132 to go under 8.5 boards.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction

The Washington Wizards enter their game against the Toronto Raptors as legitimate underdogs. They are +9 on the spread and +315 on the moneyline. The oddsmakers are clearly favoring Toronto for the contest, making them a -400 for an outright win.

Washington's lack of high-level defense means they won't cover the spread. Toronto's roster may be disjointed, but it has enough scorers in the rotation to consistently put points on the board. Taking the Raptors on the money line makes a lot of sense heading into the game.

Toronto's size and length will make the Wizards difficult on both court ends. Siakam and Barnes could potentially dominate in the transition game. While the rebounding edge will also likely be to the Raptors. Nevertheless, the Raptors will need to remain engaged throughout the contest. It's far too easy to take these sorts of games lightly and end up suffering a shock defeat because of it.