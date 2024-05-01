Philadelphia 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey ripped New York Knicks fans' hearts out during Tuesday's 112-106 Game 5 first-round playoff victory. Maxey's dominant performance garnered the disapproval of comedian and longtime Knicks fan Tracy Morgan. The 55-year-old's comical courtside reaction left NBA fans in splits as they quipped about Maxey's villain arc.

With the Sixers' season on the line, trailing 3-1 in the series and 96-90 with 28.9 seconds remaining in Game 5, Maxey came up clutch. The first-time All-Star converted a four-point play with 25.4 seconds left to cut the Knicks' lead to two points.

After New York split a pair of free throws on the other end, Maxey drilled a 34-foot pull-up 3-pointer to tie the game 97-97 with 8.1 seconds to go. His deep shot forced overtime, where the Sixers outscored the Knicks 15-9 to secure a six-point road victory to avoid elimination.

The 2024 Most Improved Player finished with a playoff career-high 46 points, five rebounds, nine assists and seven 3s on 56.7% shooting. Maxey's sensational outing offset Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson's team-best 40-point performance, seemingly earning him Morgan's disdain.

After Maxey's game-saving shot to force OT, the camera panned to Morgan sitting courtside, who had a dour look on his face. As Maxey celebrated, the comedian gave the 23-year-old the middle finger while staring him down from behind.

The moment quickly went viral on X/Twitter, with fans turning in humorous reactions. Many cited Tyrese Maxey's playoff dominance and blossoming reputation as a hated figure in New York.

"Maxey just turned into a villain," @TheRallyCulture said.

"Maxey owns him," @AidanLaPorta69 said.

"That’s genuine hatred right there," @CelticsAdam34 said.

Meanwhile, others criticized Morgan, suggesting he should have been more frustrated with the Knicks for blowing their lead.

"Tracy Morgan [is a] full-time hater," @BB_Bundy said.

"He should be mad at his team for choking in the clutch," @BoujeeOp said.

Additionally, Morgan's courtside antics entertained some New York fans, who expressed confidence in their team's chances of bouncing back in Game 6.

LOL, nasty work. Knicks in 6," @NYCDaFuture_," said.

Tyrese Maxey on clutch Game 5 performance against Knicks

Per ESPN, Tyrese Maxey's clutch 46-point Game 5 performance set a franchise record for the most points in a victory to stave off elimination. After saving Philly's season, Maxey touched on his survival mindset.

“Going through my mind right there was just, find a way to survive,” Maxey said.

Meanwhile, Sixers coach Nick Nurse raved about Maxey stepping up with Philly's top player, reigning MVP Joel Embiid, underperforming. Embiid tallied only 19 points on 36.8% shooting.

"I think that considering that our No. 1 option was struggling, for him to say, ‘All right, I got to put this team on my back and go,’ I just kept encouraging him, like, to take his chances, take his shots, make plays,” Nurse said.

Following the Sixers' Game 5 win, they head back home with a chance to knot the series up at 3-3 during Thursday's Game 6 clash in Philly.

