Trae Young destroys Draymond Green's DOPY case with nod to 6-foot-8 teammate

Trae Young shattered Draymond Green's Defensive Player of the Year hopes with his latest comments expressing support for his teammate. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks star appeared on the "Haynes Briefs Show," where he talked about various subjects, including his relationship with coach Quin Snyder, team camaraderie off the court and more.

During one segment of the episode, the four-time All-Star named his 6-foot-8 teammate Dyson Daniels as the deserving candidate to win the honor.

"Dyson, the Defensive Player of the Year and most improved too. He should get those two awards," Young said. "He's just been playing great this year. I think Draymond is in the running right now. I love Dray to death, but he is not Dyson as far as what he is doing this year on defense."

Trae Young highlighted the impressive number of steals Daniels is getting every game and said that he deserved both the DPOY and the MIP honor because no other guard in the league is doing the same stuff as him.

Daniels is averaging 14.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.0 steals. He has been incredible this season in forcing turnovers and making the best out of those opportunities to get easy points for his team.

Trae Young backs 2024 No. 1 pick as the deserving candidate for the ROTY honor

In addition to showing his support for Dyson Daniels in the DPOY and MIP race, Trae Young named his rookie teammate Zaccharie Risacher as his favorite candidate to win the Rookie of the Year honor.

"I feel like Zach is playing outstanding all year," Young said (Timestamp: 20:47). "He should be Rookie of the Year, as great as Stephon [Castle] is playing. I am a big fan of his. ... I think if it's between them, Zach should get it because of how consistent he has been in numbers."

Young also highlighted that Risacher is on a playoff squad as a starter, strengthening his case in the ROTY race. Risacher is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assist on 45.8% shooting.

He has been the one to support Trae Young this season after Jalen Johnson was ruled out of the season in January with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Atlanta Hawks (38-42) are eighth in the Eastern Conference and will be part of this season's Play-In Tournament.

