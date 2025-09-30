  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Trae Young
  • "Trae Young disrespect needs to stop": 3× NBA All-Star issues major plea for Hawks star ahead of new season

"Trae Young disrespect needs to stop": 3× NBA All-Star issues major plea for Hawks star ahead of new season

By Evan Bell
Published Sep 30, 2025 16:34 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Gilbert Arenas defends Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season (Image credit: Imagn)

Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes that the Trae Young disrespect needs to stop. On the heels of a heated back-and-forth between NBA vet Patrick Beverley and Young, Arenas stepped up to defend the Hawks star.

Arenas wrote that this is the year for all of the Young disrespect to come to an end:

"This year is the year all that Trae Young disrespect needs to stop. Idc about all that “he’s no leader” talk, when you watch his game he just NICE!"
Last year, Young averaged 24.2 points per game to go along with a career-high and league-leading 11.6 assists per game. For the third straight season, and the fourth of his career, Young averaged more than one steal per game.

Despite Young's performance, the Hawks finished with a 36-46 record and came up short in the play-in tournament. After back-to-back seasons without a playoff appearance, Young and the Hawks are eager to turn things around in the season ahead.

Trae Young opens up on extension talks with Hawks

Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, Trae Young is eligible for a four-year $229 million extension with the Hawks. The four-time All-Star is heading into the final guaranteed year of a five-year deal with Atlanta.

During his media day appearance this week, Young opened up on the situation, saying:

"I don't know [about] the word disappointment, I mean, maybe, for sure. For me, I'm so focused. I'm more happy about the team that we got going into this season. I'm blessed, bro. I wasn't stressing about anything. If something happened, it happened. If it didn't, I still got time.
"I'm focused on this team. I'm focused on right now."

Throughout the offseason, the Hawks have added several new players to their roster, giving coach Quin Snyder more depth to work with. In the offseason, the Hawks' front office added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to the mix.

While Porzingis is coming off a postseason that was defined by a mysterious illness, the veteran big man brings championship experience to the team. The Hawks' 2025-26 season tips off on Oct. 22.

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

