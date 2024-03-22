Trae Young excited as Rap Star Quavo Launches $100,000 gun prevention program in Atlanta

Trae Young gave his nod of approval after rap star Quavo launched a $100,000 gun prevention program in Atlanta. Partnering with his Rocket Foundation, the rapper put forth the 'Spark Grants' program, established to support organizations that work to reduce community violence in the city.

Quavo is an Atlanta native and his foundation was introduced to honor his nephew Takeoff, who was shot and killed in 2022. With his death, the organization sought to put an end to gun violence.

As for Young, the Texas-born guard has played for the Hawks since the start of his career in 2018 and was excited about the gun prevention program.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Young shared a snapshot of the news post and added an emoji of a fistbump and a rocket.

On the season front, Young is on the injury list and has missed 12 games in a row for the Hawks. The absence against the Phoenix Suns makes it the 13th time he has been sidelined, as he is still recovering from surgery three weeks ago after a tear of the radial collateral ligament (RCL) in the fifth finger of his left hand.

Trae Young opens up about his injury

The setback couldn't have come at a worse time for the Atlanta Hawks, who are placed tenth in the East. They are potential play-in tournament candidates, and with a four-game win separation between them and the 11th-placed Brooklyn Nets, the former will heave a sigh of relief that they won't have the side breathing down their neck.

As for his injury, Young believed there was no room for being distraught.

“You have to adapt. That happened when we lost Jalen (Johnson). We have to have minutes from Kobe (Bufkin) and Patty (Mills) and we obviously know what (Dejounte Murray) can do. I don’t want to wallow in anything.”

Trae Young has been on a tear this season, averaging 26.4 points and 10.8 assists in 51 games so far. He made the All-Star cut for his scintillating run. However, in a matchup against the Chicago Bulls, placed ninth in the East, the Hawks without Young will be less of an offensive threat.

With the guard expected to miss four more weeks, the Hawks will be desperately hoping for some good news before they play their final regular season game on April 14 against the Indiana Pacers.