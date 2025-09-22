Trae Young gets a savage reminder as former Bucks guard rubs salt with past heroics

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley and Trae Young have been going at each other on social media this last week. However, on Sunday, another former Milwaukee guard, Jeff Teague, went after Young, offering a savage reminder to the Bucks guard.

During Sunday's episode of his "Club 520" podcast, Teague welcomed Young to the show and discussed various subjects. One such topic was about his run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021, during which the Bucks defeated the Hawks en route to the Finals.

"Oh, you did make it to the conference finals. And then who we play that year?" Teague questioned jokingly. (Timestamp: 3:26 onwards). "I think I had a cool series, too. I came out of retirement. Yeah, I did. RJ. I came out of retirement. I hit a couple threes."

Continuing to speak on the subject, Teague offered a savage reminder to the Hawk star while recalling his performance in the series.

"I came out of retirement. I hit a couple threes," Teague said. "Game six, I hit a three. Yeah, he (Young) was mad. I pointed at you one time in a minute, too. I pointed at you. I was like, R.J., that's for you, n**ga."

In 2021, Trae Young made his only appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, a milestone he has been striving to reach ever since. Meanwhile, the victory allowed the Bucks to face off against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, where both the team and Teague secured their first-ever NBA titles.

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard trolls Trae Young for claiming he could have beaten them if not for his ankle injury

Trae Young has been the Atlanta Hawks' best player since his debut in 2019 and led them to their best season in 2021, helping his team reach the Eastern Conference Finals. However, they were defeated in six games, ending their hopes of winning the NBA crown.

During an appearance on the "Club 520" podcast, Young revisited his run with the Hawks and claimed he could have reached the finals if not for his injury. However, this claim was hilariously shut down by Teague.

"You think y'all would have beat us if you ain't tweak your ankle?" Teague questioned (4:08 onwards). "Nah, I was I was back again it was Teague time again, they kept their drawers on this time."

Despite his heartbreak in 2021, the Hawks have recruited smartly during the offseason and will hope to make a strong push this time around.

