Trae Young Injury Update: Latest on 2x NBA All- Star's status vs Sacramento Kings (January 22, 2024)

Injury news has hit the Atlanta Hawks Sunday as guard Trae Young will now be sidelined. Reports have emerged that the two-time All-Star has entered the NBA's concussion protocol.

Trae Young has been a constant in the Hawks' lineup this year, only missing three games before this injury update. Now, he cannot return to action until he clears protocol.

This season, Young is averaging 26.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 10.8 assists. Despite another All-Star-level season from the franchise guard, Atlanta sits in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with an 18-24 record.

The timing of the injury is a huge blow for the Hawks as they have a busy stretch of the schedule coming up. They are set to play ever other day for the next week and a half. Some of their upcoming opponents include the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and LA Lakers.

At the moment, there is no telling when Young will return to action for the Hawks. Per the NBA's concussion protocol, he has to be sidelined for at least 48 hours. After that, there is a series of tasks that must be completed before a player can take the court again.

Given the timing of this diagnosis, Trae Young will miss the Hawks matchup with the Kings on Monday.

How have the Atlanta Hawks done without Trae Young this season?

Even though he is the main hub of their offense, the Atlanta Hawks have managed to surive on nights Trae Young isn't in the lineup. In the three games he's missed, they have a 2-1 record.

The first game Young missed was back in November against the Detroit Pistons. This was during their historic losing streak, to which Atlanta helped add to. Their sole loss this season without Young came during the first week of December. In that game, the Hawks suffered a double-digit loss at the hands of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Earlier this week, Young was out of action against the Miami Heat. Thanks to a game-winning shot from Dejounte Murray, Atlanta came away with a one-point victory.

With Young out of action again, Murray is one of the key players the Hawks will have to rely on. This season, he is averaging 21.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 5.0 APG. Giving him an expanded role could benefit Atlanta as Murray has been a big name on the trade market leading up to the February 8th deadline.

Another player the Hawks will need more from is forward Jalen Johnson. The 22-year-old is in the midst of a breakout season, putting up averages of 15.0 PPG and 8.3 RPG.

