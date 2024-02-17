Trae Young mocks and ridicules Kai Cenat's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game performance: "They wasn't passing you the ball"

Trae Young roasted content creator Kai Cenat for his performance in at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium that headlined the start of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The latter was part of Team Shannon, led by Shannon Sharpe and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson which won the Celeb challenge.

Cenat's teammates also included Anuel AA (rapper), Conor Daly (racing driver), Walker Hayes (singer), Quincy Isiah (actor), Jewel Lloyd (Seattle Storm guard), Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys linebacker), Lilly Singh (YouTuber, TV host), SiR (singer) and Dylan Wang (actor).

The game was caught by players as well, and one of them was the Atlanta Hawks guard, who trolled Cenat on Instagram.

Young commented on Cenat's post:

"They wasn't passing you the ball"

Trae Young roasted Kai Cenat following his performance in the Celebrity All-Star game

You can view the post below:

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons showcased his hooping skills and got the better of Team Stephen A. He propped up 37 points and 16 rebounds to help Team Shannon win, 100-91, and won MVP as well. Also chipping in with valuable points were LA Rams receiver Puka Nacua (16 points) and actor Dylan Wang (18 points).

For Team Stephen A, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led the way with 31 points while Tristan Jass added 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Trae Young heads to All-Star Weekend aiming to win 3-point shooting contest

If he has his way, Trae Young could become the first Atlanta Hawks player to win the 3-point shooting contest which he will take part in during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The guard has been part of the competition twice but went down to Karl-Anthony Towns and Buddy Hield during each of his encounters.

Previously Hawks sharpshooters Kyle Korver (lost to Steph Curry in 2015) and Mike Bibby (lost to Daequan Cook in 2009) were the only Hawks stars to take part in the marquee contest.

In addition, the mercurial PG is one of the players set to suit up on Sunday, after he was named as the injury replacement alongside Scottie Barnes for the injured combo of Joel Embiid and Julius Randle. Young was initially snubbed for the All-Star starters and the reserves cut despite averaging 26.7 points and 10.9 assists. The selection now will be the third of his career.

According to Yahoo! Sports, his shooting percentage (43.5%), turnover rate (4.5 per game) and struggles on defense were the factors behind missing the initial selection. On the season front, both Trae Young and teammate Dejounte Murray were looked at as trade targets, but with their potential buyers standing pat at the trade deadline, the duo will finish their season with the Hawks.