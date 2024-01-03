Trae Young reveals $158,000 prized possession as his big buy from first NBA paycheck

Trae Young has been playing in the NBA for six years and has spent every season with the Atlanta Hawks. He was the fifth overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft but got traded to Atlanta on the same night. The Hawks got their money's worth out of Young, as he immediately became their top star and only paid him $6.63 million per year for four years at the time.

While the Hawks got him for a relative steal, it appears that Trae Young also made the most out of his first NBA paycheck. Young recently revealed on social media that he bought a Matte Black Audi R8 with his first salary.

According to the Hawks star, it was his dream car, so it was only natural for him to purchase it, considering that he made almost $7 million in his first year as an NBA player.

The Audi R8's value in the market is approximately at $158,000. That should have left Young with around $6.47 million in his pocket after the purchase. That was still a lot of money for him to spend on other necessities and luxury items he desired at the time.

Looking back at Trae Young's rookie season

Rookie Young

In 2018, a new star emerged in Atlanta, and his name was Trae Young. The fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft proved to be a formidable point guard in the league as a rookie and put up All-Star numbers.

During his first year, Young played 81 regular-season games and averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Young's game was just as valuable as his major purchase of the Audi R8 in his rookie year.

However, while he proved to be a superstar in his own right, his performances didn't necessarily translate to wins. In the 2018-19 season, the Atlanta Hawks were one of the worst teams, ending with a 29-53 record and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

It wasn't until Young's third season that the Hawks finally became a playoff team. Nevertheless, he proved to be an important piece to his team as early as his rookie season.