Trae Young's father Ray Young gets involved after Iman Shumpert publicly shades Hawks star's skillset: "What pg switching to a 5 these days?"

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert gave Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on Sunday as a possible casualty in the modern NBA. Three weeks ago, Kevin Durant said on the “Mind the Game” podcast that 6-foot guards could find trouble earning a starting role in most teams. Shumpert jumped on that thought on ESPN’s NBA Today and questioned Young’s impact besides scoring.Ray Young, Trae’s father, promptly went on X (formerly Twitter) to react to Shumpert’s comments:“‘What else besides scoring?’ These new retired @NBA dudes y’all putting on @espn gotta start doing their homework…if Trae retired today he’s 3rd all time in assists average! Just led the league last year. What pg switching to a 5 these days?”The elder Young was right when he pointed out his son’s 9.8 assists per game as No. 3 in career average. Only Magic Johnson (11.1 apg) and John Stockton (10.5 apg) have better numbers than “Ice Trae.” Ray also noted Trae isn't an outlier, as most NBA point guards often have trouble when asked to take on centers in the post.Iman Shumpert’s point stayed on the same thread as Kevin Durant’s analysis of undersized point guards. According to the former MVP, unless a 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2 guard is a defensive lynchpin like Davion Mitchell or Jrue Holiday, he will find it hard to start. KD also noted that only “flat-out” offensive savants like Kyrie Irving could stay on the floor as a starter.The 6-foot-1 Trae Young could make a case as an offensive threat who deserves to start. Young is a career 25.3 ppg scorer, who is on the edge of a 10.0 apg average. “Ice Trae” has been even better in the playoffs. In the 2023 postseason, he averaged 29.2 ppg and led the NBA with 10.2 apg. For good measure, the undersized guard added 1.7 steals per game.NBA insider cautions Hawks about giving Trae Young a max extensionThis summer, Trae Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $222 million extension. On the same NBA Today episode with Iman Shumpert, ESPN salary cap guru Bobby Marks had this to say about Young’s future in Atlanta:(2:31 mark)“I would approach it with an extension, but not at the 4 (years) for $222 (million) number here. … Trae Young is certainly an All-Star-level player. I’m not putting him up there in a Top 15, maybe even Top 20 in the NBA.”The Hawks retooled with key offseason moves. They also have emerging talent like Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher. Atlanta’s next offer for Trae Young could decide the point guard’s future in Atlanta.