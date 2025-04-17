Trae Young trade rumors with Hawks on the brink of elimination before 2025 NBA playoffs

Following a loss in the play-in tournament on Tuesday, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are at risk of missing the postseason. With the season on the brink of failing to meet expectations, many wonder what it could mean for the star guard.

The Hawks season isn't over yet, they still have one opportunity to punch their ticket for the playoffs. On Friday night, they'll partake in the final game of the East play-in against the Miami Heat. Whoever wins that game gets the No. 8 seed and will face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Trae Young did everything he could to try and lead the Hawks against the Magic, but still found himself on the wrong end of a blowout. Orlando took control early and never looked back, eventually going on to win 120-95. Young also found himself with an early exit after getting ejected with about five minutes left in the game.

Over the past year and change, it's clear the Hawks have been leaning towards a youth movement. In the event they miss the postseason, they could fully embrace by having some tough conversations about their star guard.

Trae Young trade rumors: executives monitoring Hawks star

Long before their season was on the line in the play-in, Trae Young has started to pop up in trade rumors. Given the Hawks' lack of success as of late, the All-Star guard has been pegged as one of the next big names in the NBA to be on the move.

Last month, insider Michael Scotto touched on the latest reporting regarding a handful of stars across the league. When talking about Young's situation in Atlanta, he cited that front offices are keeping a close eye on his situation.

"Atlanta is ideally not looking to go over the luxury tax threshold next season, HoopsHype has learned, which will play a role in the team’s roster construction this summer and the futures of those veterans.

How this all affects Young’s future remains to be seen, but it’s a situation that executives will continue to monitor in the coming months."

At the age of 26, Trae Young is getting ready to enter the prime of his career. If the Hawks don't want to spend to build a competitive roster, it could very well lead to the four-time All-Star being on the move.

While his fit on teams isn't seamless, Young is still one of the top offensive guards in the league. This season, he is averaging 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.6 assists. As a star-level player getting ready to his peak, teams are sure to line up if he's made available.

