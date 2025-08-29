Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton unite in their dislike of NBA rule that does not credit them with assists

Tyrese Haliburton got the basketball world talking on Thursday after he shared his opinion about one =NBA rule. It didn’t take long for his post to gain traction, especially once Trae Young jumped in to back him up.Haliburton voiced his frustration with the league not giving out assists to players when they throw a lob off the backboard for a teammate to finish.“Today’s random thought @NBA, when we counting a lob off the backboard as an assist?,” Haliburton wrote on X.Young admitted he feels the same way. He even revealed that it’s the main reason he stopped dishing out such passes.“Fun fact.. I stopped throwing them with they stopped counting them🙄🤣,” Young replied to Haliburton.Trae Young @TheTraeYoungLINKFun fact.. I stopped throwing them with they stopped counting them🙄🤣Haliburton instantly responded:“You and me both🫡”Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22LINK@TheTraeYoung You and me both🫡Tyrese Haliburton and Trae Young have established themselves as pass-first guards. While Haliburton led the league in the 2023–24 season with 10.9 assists per game, Young topped the charts the subsequent campaign with 11.6 per game.Both players have also built reputations as entertainers who love keeping fans on their feet with creative passes and flashy plays.However, under the current rules, the passer gets charged with a field goal attempt instead of an assist for throwing an off-the-board pass. If the league were to change the rule and start rewarding those obvious lob passes as assists, it could encourage more players to pull them off in games.Uncertain futures for Tyrese Haliburton and Trae YoungTyrese Haliburton and Trae Young have been in the spotlight during the 2025 offseason, with developments that directly affect their future as the 2025-2026 season approaches.Haliburton, who suffered an Achilles injury in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, has been constantly providing updates on his recovery. In his latest statement, the Pacers guard revealed that the rehab process will be lengthy and that he doesn't expect to return to NBA action anytime soon.“I think it’ll be 15 months until I play my next game,” Haliburton said.While Tyrese Haliburton is ruled out for the upcoming campaign, Young’s future remains uncertain as trade rumors dominate social media. Since entering the league, Young has been the face of the Atlanta Hawks, but has yet to experience the level of team and personal success many expected. Reports have suggested that the star guard could be on the move.However, Atlanta has made roster moves to strengthen the team, bringing in players like Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. These additions indicate that the Hawks are making an effort to convince Young to stay with the franchise.