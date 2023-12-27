Travis Scott jokes about NBA players' ballhandling skills after his Cacti drink gets spilled at Barclays Center: 'Might not have the best hands'

Famous musician and singer Travis Scott attended a recent game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center and sat courtside to see the Knicks take the 121-102 road win. However, during a Knicks play, Immanuel Quickley lost the ball, which went out of bounds and spilled Travis Scott's drink.

"I got this drink called Cacti. It was amazing. And I was drinking. You know, they are basketball players, so they might not have the best hands in the world. And it was crazy. I was thinking all night, like 'Man, it's crazy'. This ball is getting a little bit close. There is no way this thing is gonna hit me," Scott said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"And I was talking to my friend Kaws and here comes the basketball. And it was crazy, because it went all on my friend."

Scott got another drink after the incident and continued to watch the game while sitting courtside.

Travis Scott recently attended Golden State Warriors' practice and interacted with Chris Paul and Stephen Curry

Travis Scott has been a regular NBA fan and it doesn't come as a surprise when he attends NBA games, like the one between the Knicks and the Nets at Barclays Center last week.

Recently, the famous singer and musician visited San Francisco and attended the Golden State Warriors' practice, as the franchise revealed via its social media accounts.

"It’s on Sicko Mode. Shout out to Travis Scott for stopping through Chase Center pregame," the Warriors wrote on X.

During his visit to Chase Center, Scott interacted with NBA megastars Stephen Curry and Chris Paul while making some shots from beyond the arc.

Scott has been friends with many NBA megastars, like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. He was even attending games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn when Durant and Irving were playing for the Nets.

What remains to be seen is whether Travis Scott will attend any Warriors games at Chase Center this season to see Curry and Paul in action.

For the time being, Golden State is attempting to overcome its early struggles and build some momentum that will let the franchise climb to the upper echelon of the Western Conference.

The Warriors are currently 10th in the standings with 15 wins and 15 losses and have won five of their last six games and six of their last 10. Coming off a road loss to the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Christmas Day (114–120), they will look to get back on track when they host the Miami Heat (18–12) on Thursday.