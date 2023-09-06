Trey Murphy Injury Update: Pelicans swingman could return as early as start of the season per latest reports by Adrian Wojnarowski

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III's meniscus injury has generated "significant concern," according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The guard suffered the injury Tuesday while practicing at the Pels' facility. Wojnarowski reported that the situation is still fluid.

"There is certainly significant concern. ... I am told that there is a slight tear in that meniscus, and now he is going to undergo further evaluation to see what kind of procedure would be necessary," the ESPN reporter said.

"If you do a full repair on a meniscus, that is at least a few months. There is also a scenario where they snip that meniscus, and he could be back much sooner, maybe by around at the start of the season. So, that evaluation is going on right now with Trey Murphy. We will expect to know more this week."

"Another real blow to this Pelicans organization ... Now, there is a real concern about when he will be available to the team this season."

Trey Murphy shows promise, crucial to Pelicans' future

Trey Murphy has been one of the league's best young players in his first two seasons. He averaged 14.5 points per game last season and is seen by many as a future All-Star and a solid piece in the Pelicans' current rotation.

The Murphy injury could not have come at a worse time with NBA training camps due to open in a few weeks.

This is a serious blow to the Pelicans, who are still waiting for the return of Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick in 2019 and franchise cornerstone. He last played on Jan. 2, missing the Pelicans' last 55 games.

To make matters worse, Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado missed the FIBA World Cup for Puerto Rico due to injury, and CJ McCollum underwent surgery in April.