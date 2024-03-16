Tristan Thompson reveals nearly breaking suspension rules during 25-game ban

Tristan Thompson, who was suspended in January for violating the Anti-Drug Program has joined back on the team. The Cleveland Cavaliers center was suspended for 25 games without pay by the NBA after he tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

While speaking to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com after the practice on the Rice University campus on Friday, the Cavs’ star revealed that he was so restless to play that he almost broke the suspension rules a few times.

“We had a lot of games in March so that was good. I thought about sneaking into the arena a couple times, but I didn’t want to get in any more trouble,” Thompson said.

According to the suspension rules, Thompson was allowed to be with the team. He was also allowed to take part in practice and shootaround. However, the only caveat was he had to vacate the arena two hours before the game started.

Both ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033 are listed as performance-enhancing drugs in the NBA and banned by the league. When Thompson got the news, the Cavaliers were in Orlando, playing against the Orlando Magic. He said he wanted his teammates to know from him rather than a league official breaking the news.

The Cavaliers are ranked third in the Eastern Conference and have almost booked their playoff spot. While the team has done quite fine without Tristan Thompson, a veteran presence with championship experience would be a big addition to the team in the playoffs.

Tristan Thompson breaks silence on how he broke the news to his team about suspension

Tristan Thompson is one of the oldest Cavaliers on his team’s roster. He was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers that won the NBA title in 2016 against the mighty Golden State Warriors. Thompson was one of the instrumental players who gave an edge to the Cavs.

Given his history with the Cavaliers, he belongs to a group of players that set a culture in Cleveland. After Thompson got the news about his suspension, he stepped up like a leader and took accountability for everything.

“I held myself accountable,” Thompson said. “I told them something happened where I’m going to have to miss some time, so guys have to come in and be big for us. Next man up.”

The former NBA champion added that as a leader, he wanted to be there for his team in both good and bad times.

“I had to show the guys that’s how it is in Cleveland. We take accountability. We hold ourselves to a high standard. If we fall, we have to get back up,” he added.

This season, Tristan Thompson is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 36 games.