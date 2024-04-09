"Try to guard dudes with half woody" - Knicks guard reveals offbeat pregame meal advice from Chad Johnson

There have been bizarre pregame rituals, and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart just received some odd advice from former NFL star Chad Johnson. Most NBA players have interesting pregame meals that have helped them perform better. But there have been bad experiences with those meals, and Hart has experienced it.

Having a pregame meal is something that most players make sure they eat as it helps them get energy before a long game. For Hart, he's had the unfortunate opportunity where he felt tired after eating a pregame meal. Interestingly, Ochochinco was around to give him a piece of advice on what to do next.

"I was, like, tired," Hart said. "He was like, 'What you eat today?' I'm like, 'You know, I had grilled chicken, rice. You know, some healthy stuff. He's like, 'That's the problem. Go to McDonald's, get you some McDonald's, take you half a Viagra before the game and you're good.'

"You just want me to run around and try to guard these dudes with half a woody."

After Hart shared the story about his encounter with Johnson, his All-Star teammate, Jalen Brunson, couldn't help but laugh out loud. Ochocinco, on the other hand, defended his advice, saying that Viagra increases blood flow, which then, increases one's performance.

Johnson acknowledged using it during his time as a six-time Pro Bowler in the NFL as part of his pregame routine. Still, it was odd and surprising advice, which both NBA players couldn't believe.

Johnson is convinced he can beat both Knicks players in a game of one-on-one

When it comes to overflowing confidence, Johnson is probably the first guy who comes to mind. While he was a guest on the "Roommates Show," the former wide receiver talked about how he's confident of winning against both Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

The former NFL star bragged about having an extensive body of work when it comes to beating others in their respective professions or sports. According to him, he understands how both Knicks players play, which is his advantage when the time comes and they have to play one-on-one.

Brunson asked Johnson about his knowledge of how he plays. The former football star said that he couldn't tell it on the record since opposing teams might find out about it and use it to their advantage.

There hasn't been any official challenge from either side, and it could take a while for fans to see a one-on-one game between NBA players and Johnson.

