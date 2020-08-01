Twitter marvels at James Harden's 49-point burst as Houston Rockets beat Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime | NBA 2019-20

A Luka Doncic triple-double and a 39-point outing from Kristaps Porzingis went in vain as Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime after trailing by as many as 14 points. James Harden was up to the usual, scoring 49 points on 14-of-20 shooting while Russell Westbrook went two assists shy of a 31-point triple-double.

In what was an absolute offensive barrage, both the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks, spearheaded by James Harden and Luka Doncic initially, matched fire with fire to begin proceedings. Kristaps Porzingis joined the scoring party later as the scorecard read 42 apiece for both teams at the end of the first 12 minutes of play.

Dallas Mavericks take control

Luka Doncic ran the show for the Dallas Mavericks once again

The Dallas Mavericks continued their juggernaut with Trey Burke providing an exceptional boost off the bench, draining five treys in the second quarter alone.

Houston Rockets weren't as clinical with James Harden resting as the Dallas Mavericks led 85-75 at the end of the first half. This was the first game to have seen 160 points scored after two quarters since Denver Nuggets at Rockets on November 6, 1990.

Dallas really does have the best offense in the league. Sheesh. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) August 1, 2020

We calling this the Trey Burke trade after that half? pic.twitter.com/Ba8pIkgR0e — Tyler (@TylerAtoms) August 1, 2020

The second half of the quarter began with the Dallas Mavericks being quick off the gates as both Porzingis and Doncic managed to get and-1s. Thereafter, James Harden got into the groove again as Houston Rockets rallied back to cut the deficit to one as the scoreboard read 96-97. The Beard already had 32 points in the game by then.

The Dallas Mavericks, however, got to the free-throw line a lot to once again rush to a comfortable 119-108 lead over the Houston Rockets by the end of the third. The Mavs had four players with more than 20 points by then.

Literally the Knicks minus Luka Doncic lmao, I'm in disgust. pic.twitter.com/36JAIThF1F — William Hendrix (@SpecificNY) August 1, 2020

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks just scored more points in 3 quarters of play than the entire 2001 All-Star Game. — James Wobden (@WorldWideWob) August 1, 2020

Houston Rockets force overtime

Russell Westbrook put in the hustle throughout the game

Houston Rockets tried rallying back again through efforts from Harden and Ben McLemore. The latter got 13 points on the night going 4-of-4 from downtown but got fouled out as the scoreline read 125-118 in favor of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Houston Rockets managed to get some stops but gave up too many second-chance points. Russell Westbrook, who had put in the hustle all night, continued to attack the rim as the Dallas Mavericks' lead was cut to 139-136 with five seconds left on the game clock.

Rick Carlisle asked his men to foul James Harden and that's exactly what happened. Harden made the first shot from the charity stripe but missed the second one on purpose as Robert Covington tipped in the ball to tie the game and send us into overtime.

Westbrook and Harden continued to put in the effort for the Houston Rockets, the former in particular coming through with his energy, as Mike D'Antoni's men led for the first time since the second quarter as the scorecard read 144-143 with 2:38 left in the game. Houston eventually held their own to win 153-149.

THE HOUSTON ROCKETS WERE DOWN BY 7 WITH 41 SECONDS REMAINING AND THEY WON THE GAME — Disney Gary Clark (@Itamar1710) August 1, 2020

I'm telling ya'll James Harden with a 5+ month break is a scary thing to handle heading into the playoffs... Gotta take Houston more seriously — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) August 1, 2020

Luka Doncic failed to score a single point in overtime tonight.

Luka Doncic when it matters most: pic.twitter.com/5rbBMnIWGY — Paul (@RocketIntellect) August 1, 2020

This was Luka Doncic in the 4th Q and OT tonight pic.twitter.com/L0TJDqS1B3 — Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) August 1, 2020

With that miss at the end of regulation, Doncic is 0-for-10 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the 4th or OT this season. — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) August 1, 2020

Trey Burke had 31 points on the night, going 8-of-10 from downtown. So a few fans were incensed that he didn't play during the crucial parts of the game.

Trey Burke gonna get drug tested after this game — 𝐻𝒶𝓃𝒶 🏀🌙 (@HanasGoat) August 1, 2020

Cannot wait to hear why Trey Burke wasn’t in at the end of the game. Why is Seth Curry in over him? There’s no reason. — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 1, 2020

Russell Westbrook received praise for playing amazing two-way basketball throughout the night.

Russell Westbrook Tonight:



- 31 PTS

- 13-30 FG (43%)

- 11 REBS

- 8 AST

- 2 Steals

- Officially has the record this season for most consecutive 20 point games in the league (35), 3rd in Rockets Franchise History



Clamped up in OT when his team needed him. Best PG in the world. pic.twitter.com/4FQm8tKnsF — ⚡️ (@TheWestbrookEra) August 1, 2020

Westbrook when he see seth curry in the low post pic.twitter.com/DSvFIjWrIf — YoureBugging (@YBugging) August 1, 2020

Shoutout to Russell Westbrook man. His overtime defense was incredible. Everyone was gassed but he was out there hustling.



What a game — Disney Gary Clark (@Itamar1710) August 1, 2020

