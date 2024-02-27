"Worst golfers in the game" - Charles Barkley losing golf game to DJ Khaled has NBA fans in stitches

NBA legend Charles Barkley and music icon DJ Khaled had an amazing time as they went toe-to-toe against each other in golf. Both were competitive and the best-of-three golf match was entertaining, thanks to both of them. When fans got a chance to watch the video, however, they couldn't help but troll them.

DJ Khaled isn't known for his golf swing. However, fans are aware that he enjoys playing the sport in his free time. He even had a viral video meme where he was calling his fans to go golfing.

Similarly, fans know Barkley has one of the worst golf swings. But that hasn't stopped the former Phoenix Suns star from playing the sport from time to time. Against DJ Khaled, he didn't finish on top. The series of golf matches between them ended with a 2-1 score.

Watch the golf match between the two celebrities below.

Fans on social media had a field day trolling them about their matchup. Here is what the fans had to say.

"Worst golfers in the game," a fan posted

Charles Barkley hilariously calls out J.J. Watt in a golf match

Charles Barkley loves to poke fun at others when he gets a chance. His victim this time was recently retired NFL star, J.J. Watt. The former defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals had apparently expressed his desire to play against the former NBA MVP. But a match hasn't been set yet.

This is why Chuck decided to call him out, hilariously accusing him of "ducking" a golf match against him.

"I'm playing well now, you know how I know? Cause Colt's ducking me. I'm easy to find. You know who else is ducking me? J.J. Watt," Chuck said. "And I just read an article where Jon Rahm said he was the worst celebrity he ever played with. That explains some things. I was wondering why he's been ducking.

"When he first got to Arizona, he was like, 'Chuck, I want to play golf with you.'... Then he had the baby, like he does stuff around the house. He's not changing diapers and stuff. And he's got a TV gig, so I know he's got plenty of free time... JJ Watt is a coward. He's a coward!"

Watt hasn't responded to Barkley's claims of him being a coward and ducking a game against him. Fans sure want to see how a golf match between the two former athletes will go down.

