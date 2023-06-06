Tyler Herro Injury Update: Heat's star guard will miss Game 3 of NBA Finals vs Nuggets

The Miami Heat have missed Tyler Herro's on-court production due to the injury to his right hand, which he broke during the first round of the postseason. While the Heat have managed to tie the series against the Denver Nuggets, not having Herro with them on the floor is still hurting their offense.

The Heat has confirmed that the 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year will still remain out and miss Game 3 against the Nuggets. According to the team, there's still a bit of soreness in his shooting hand and the injury hasn't completely healed.

Miami's still hopeful that Herro could make it back in action and help their offense. According to Erik Spoelstra, they'll attempt to make the sharpshooter do a full-contact practice today. Although, there have been no updates on how the practice went for the young star.

"We're taking it one day at a time." Spoelstra said. "He has not been cleared yet. That's where we are."

Herro suited up for the Heat for 67 games this season and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. The 6-foot-4 guard also shot 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Herro doesn't want to rush his return and mess up the rhythm of the team

Due to Tyler Herro's absence, the Heat have turned to other players in their roster to carry the scoring load. Players like Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Duncan Robinson have all stepped up their game to help the team win significant games.

Their production has helped Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to overcome their matchups and cause problems on the other end. While the undrafted players have all played incredibly well, the Heat is still hopeful to get Herro back in the lineup and get decent production from the shooter.

However, Herro isn't rushing things, as he's doing his best to get back to 100%. Additionally, he doesn't want to mess things up for the team, who are on an excellent positive momentum since the start of the postseason. When asked about this, Tyler shared how he was being hopeful for a cautious and careful return.

"He also shared his consideration of not wanting to come back and mess up the rhythm of the team."

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the undrafted players stepped up once again. Vincent had an amazing game, scoring 23 points and making four three-pointers. Robinson fueled the comeback with ten points off the bench and Strus had 14 points for Miami.

