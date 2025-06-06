  • home icon
Tyrese Haliburton Drops Immediate Reaction on Dramatic Game Winner

By Mike Murillo
Modified Jun 06, 2025 04:44 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton basks in another game-winning playoff performance.
Tyrese Haliburton basks in another game-winning playoff performance. -- Photo by GETTY

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton had another epic clutch game-winning performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oklahoma City. He said he is basking in such showings and looking forward to doing more.

He made it known as he headed back to their dugout following their thrilling 111-110 come-from-behind victory over the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals series-opener.

Haliburton was the game hero as he scored the marginal basket with 0.3 seconds left in the game, to complete the impressive comeback and take an early series lead.

Asked about their seeming penchant for having dramatic victories, a "relieved" Haliburton shared they are just trying to find ways to win each time.

"I just like to figure out different ways to win. It makes basketball fun."
Tyrese Haliburton has been turning heads in the ongoing playoffs with a number of clutch plays in series wins against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. He is seemingly on track again for another serving of it versus the Thunder.

In pulling the rug from under the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Pacers stayed resilient despite struggling all game long with OKC's defense. They trailed for much of the game and were seemingly headed for defeat until Indiana found a higher gear in the fourth quarter to make a ferocious comeback from as much as 15 points down.

They capped the chargeback with Haliburton draining the winning bucket from the elbow with 0.3 seconds left. OKC still had a time to score a basket but could not complete its attempt.

Pascal Siakam led six Pacers players with double-digit points with 19, with Obi Toppin coming off the bench to score 17, going 5-of-8 from 3-point territory. Haliburton finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

For the Thunder, it was league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who showed the way with 38 points.

Haliburton and the Pacers will try to bury the Thunder deeper in the series in Game 2 on Sunday, also in OKC.

Tyrese Haliburton touts collective resilience as key to Pacers' success in ongoing playoffs

The Indiana Pacers have proven themselves a resilient lot in these playoffs, something Tyrese Haliburton said they are collectively striving for.

He spoke about it following their come-from-behind 111-110 over the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oklahoma City, where they fought their way back after trailing for much of the game, including by 15 points in the fourth quarter.

"We are a resilient group. We don't give up until the clock hits zero. We do a great job of just staying in the moment... We just walk teams down," Tyrese Haliburton told reporters.

The Pacers chargeback from 15 points down was the fifth for the team this postseason. They achieved such feat once against the Milwaukee Bucks, twice against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and once against the Knicks previously.

