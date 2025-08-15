Tyrese Haliburton Injury Update: Pacers star pairs Achilles recovery news with fresh Puma sneakers reveal

Tyrese Haliburton is set to miss the next season while he recovers from a devastating Achilles tear suffered during the NBA Finals in June. However, the Indiana Pacers star dropped great news for the fans in his latest social media post.On Thursday, Haliburton posted a few pictures wearing his debut sneaker shoe with Puma. The Pacers star had the Puma Hali 1 in a blue colorway and posted a detailed look at the new colorway of his first signature shoe. Previously, Haliburton had debuted the Hali 1 &quot;Hibiscus&quot; colorway during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.He also provided an update on his recovery. Tyrese Haliburton revealed that he was finally able to wear shoes on his right foot.&quot;Feels good to have 2 shoes on again🙏🏽💙,&quot; he wrote in the post.Hali 1 oozes high quality, with mesh and TPU construction. The different blue colors are spread across the shoe, featuring a light blue color on the mesh. While the TPU across the shoe has a heavier blue color, the special shape on the midsole features a much darker shade.Moreover, Tyrese Haliburton's logo in teal blue is featured on the tongue and the heel. Puma's logo in the matching color also features on either side of the shoe. Reports suggest that the Puma Hali 1 is slated for September release.Tyrese Haliburton stunned by Kobe Bryant walking off the court with Achilles injuryOne can try, but it's always hard to copy or replicate Kobe Bryant. The Mamba's greatness didn't just lie in his fierceness with which he attacked challenges; Bryant's mental strength overpowered everything and perhaps everyone who stood in front of him.The LA Lakers legend tore his Achilles tendon in 2013. While almost all players are carried off the court, Bryant shot two free throws and famously walked off the court on his own. During Game 7 of the NBA Finals this year, Tyrese Haliburton found himself in Bryant's shoes, and that's when he realized how immeasurable Bryant's mental fortitude was.&quot;I was on the ground, I was like, 'Let me walk,'&quot; Haliburton said on The Pat McAfee Show in July. &quot;Kobe walked, I'm walking. So when I got up and went to take a step, there was no chance. I'm not doing it. I was like, don't touch me, I'm gonna walk.&quot;And when I went to move my leg, it's like dead weight on the end of my leg. So it's like, the fact that Kobe shot a free throw and walked off is unbelievable.&quot;The Indiana Fever have already concluded that Tyrese Haliburton will miss the next season to rehab his injury. The Pacers guard will return for the 2026-27 season.