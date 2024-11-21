Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade Jones drops 2-word reaction on his pink sweater outfit

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, loves to show support for her boyfriend. Recently, she once again shared her love for the Indiana Pacers star, this time praising his outfit.

Haliburton and the Pacers played the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Nov. 20. Ahead of the game, the Pacers guard arrived wearing a pair of olive green trousers paired with a pink V-neck sweater over a white T-shirt.

Jade Jones reposted the post by the Indiana Pacers on her Instagram story, captioning it:

"my babyyyy 💕💕💕," she captioned the post, showing love to her boyfriend.

Tyrese Haliburton post on her IG story [Photo Credit: IG/@ jadeeejones]

The couple has been together since their college days, when Haliburton played for the Iowa State Cyclones and Jones was in the cheerleader squad.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones supports boyfriend after loss to the Raptors

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (6-9) lost to the Toronto Raptors (3-12) on Monday. The loss was hard for the team because it came against a team with one of the worst teams in the league.

After the 119-130 loss, Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones showed her support for her boyfriend on her social media. She posted a juggling picture with Haliburton on her Instagram story after the game. Posting the picture, she captioned the post:

"Us against the world 💙."

Jade Jones' IG story dedicated to her boyfriend Haliburton [Photo Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

The Pacers guard had one of the worst games of his career and struggled throughout the game. He recorded 16 points, three rebounds and four assists while shooting 27.8% from the field, and 22.2% from the 3-point line. He also had a season-high five steals in the game.

The Raptors are ranked No. 13 in the Eastern Conference with a 3-12 record, while the Pacers are ranked No. 9 with a 6-9 record.

The Indiana Pacers finished as the second-best offensive team in the 2023-24 season. However, this season they have started as the No. 16-ranked team in the league. It is not the offense that the Pacers have been struggling with, they are also ranked No. 23 in the defensive rating.

