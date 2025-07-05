Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones shares glimpse of Pacers star's recovery as they celebrate 4th July

Tyrese Haliburton has been gradually making his recovery from the devastating Achilles injury he suffered in Game 7 of NBA Finals. His girlfriend Jade Jones has been his biggest support system in this tough time.

In an escape from the heartbreaking Finals loss, Jones and Haliburton celebrated the 4th of July under the glitter of beautiful fireworks. She shared a glimpse of the Independence day festivities on her social media.

It's evident from the post that the Pacers star is in good spirits. Jones posted a series of pictures on her social media, featuring Haliburton with a big smile on his face

In one of her IG Story pictures, Tyrese Haliburton can be seen calmly watching the fireworks display sitting in his wheelchair.

[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

In the last slide, Jones can be seen sitting on the wheelchair's hand rest as the Pacers star posed with his girlfriend for an adorable picture. Haliburton wore a Pacers hoodie and a pair of black shorts. On the other hand, Jones wore a pair of denim shorts and a black top.

Jones captioned the post with red, white, and blue color heart emojis, showing her love for the American flag.

[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

Despite his injury, Tyrese Haliburton has been involved in the Pacers' plan for the upcoming season. In a post published on X, the NBA star was seen sitting in the Pacers' practice facility in his wheelchair to support the Pacers' Summer League team.

Caitlin Clark reacts to Jade Jones' tribute post for boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton had a historic season for the Indiana Pacers this year. Already down with a calf strain, the Pacers star willed himself to play the deciding game of the series and ended up suffering a dangerous Achilles injury.

Just a day after the incident, Jade Jones made a tribute post for Haliburton, hailing his historic run and showering him with love.

"The smile you have put on people’s faces, the joy & excitement you have brought to this city," Jones wrote. "You have been nothing short of amazing...I will always be your biggest cheerleader. I will forever be so proud of you!! Our team’s got you. We will be back, we’re not finished yet! Gods plan, Gods timing 💛 My superstar."

The couple got love from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose's wife, Alaina Anderson, in the comments.

"I love you both 🩷 so much to be proud of !!!!" Clark commented.

Anderson commented with three yellow heart emojis.

Comments on Jade Jones' post dedicated to boyfriend Tyrese Haliburton

There is a legitimate chance that Tyrese Haliburton might not return next season. When he returns healthy for the 2026-27 season, the Pacers will expect yet another stellar season from their star player.

