Tyrese Maxey giggles over Sixers fans saluting his mom Denyse Maxey with hilarious post

In honor of Mother's Day, fans of Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey posted a tribute to his mother, Denyse, on social media. Fans couldn't get enough of the star as they posted a video of the mother-and-son duo with a hilarious caption. It caught the attention of the Sixers star and he found it entertaining.

A page on X (formerly Twitter) was started by a fan who's dedicated to making content about Maxey. In one of the latest posts from the page, they showed a video of an interaction between the NBA star and his mother. The page also had a hilarious caption to pair with the video post.

"Sixers fans, let’s wish Denyse Maxey a special happy Mother’s Day for birthing our franchise savior," the caption read.

Maxey saw the post and couldn't help but have a good time with it.

Maxey wrapped up his fourth season spectacularly as he earned his first All-Star nod. The star also won the Most Improved Player award. The shifty guard averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 45% of his field goals.

Who are Tyrese Maxey's parents?

Tyrese Maxey was born to parents Denyse and Tyrone. Both parents raised Maxey in their hometown of Garland, Texas. Maxey wasn't alone growing up as he had three sisters with him in the family. His mother works in the healthcare industry as a Senior Regional Manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield, according to the website of Maxey's foundation.

According to an article from Heavy.com, Denyse is the executive director of the Tyrese Maxey Foundation.

His father, Tyrone, is a basketball coach and was the person who trained the Sixers star. Maxey's Wikipedia page showed that his father made a training regimen for the young guard to follow as he shared his dream of becoming an NBA player. This helped him shape the kind of player he is today.

A 2021 NBA.com article said his parents never missed a game that their son played. Whether it was in high school, college or the city leagues, both showed their support to make Maxey's dreams come true.

It showed that the dedication that Maxey put in was all thanks to the influence of his parents, who have undying support for their son. Now, the young star has solidified his role with the team as one of the go-to stars.

