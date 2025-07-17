"Tyrese Maxey is gonna want out" - NBA insider drops bombshell prediction for Joel Embiid's 76ers co-star 

The Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 NBA season wasn't the best as Joel Embiid struggled with injuries and only played 19 games. Their second option, Paul George, also didn't play for most of the campaign due to injury issues. The injuries the players sustained have put the Sixers in a tough situation.
Philly still wants to contend and believes they can still be a championship team. The only problem they've faced over the past few seasons is the limitations of Embiid. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins criticized the Sixers on Thursday's episode of ESPN's "First Take."
Perkins took a shot at the organization's president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey. According to the former player, the Sixers have not been the same team since Morey was given the position in 2020.
"Since Daryl Morey has taken over this job, it's gotten worse," Perkins said. "Since he's taken over this organization, let's be real here.
Furthermore, it appears that Embiid's problems have become worse. Fortunately for the Sixers, they found a gem in Tyrese Maxey, who was drafted by the franchise in 2020 with the 21st pick. He emerged as a star for the Philly team
However, Perk explained that the Sixers are on the clock when it comes to Maxey. If the team continues the pattern of underwhelming finishes to their seasons, the former NBA player thinks it could drive the one-time All-Star away.
"The Philadelphia 76ers are on the clock when it comes down to Tyrese Maxey. When I say on the clock, because if they keep trending in this direction of no culture and no stability, guess what? Tyrese Maxey is gonna want out of Philadelphia."
Perkins said that the team needs to get their act together soon. Over the past three seasons, Maxey has been a productive contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers. He's averaged 24.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over that span.
There's no turning back for the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid
Since he emerged as a star in the 2017-18 season, there's been a lot of expectation for Joel Embiid to lead the Philadelphia 76ers. While he's led the team to multiple playoff appearances, it hasn't turned out well. Embiid has yet to make a conference finals appearance in his career.
Other Eastern Conference stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum have been able to reach the NBA Finals and win. Even Tyrese Haliburton led the Indiana Pacers to the same feat, except winning the championship.
In most cases, Embiid's situation would lead to a potential breakup. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks said that there's no turning back for the Philadelphia 76ers and their franchise star.
“This partnership between Philadelphia and Joel Embiid, there’s no turning back,” Marks said. “They’ve got to make this work, certainly from the Embiid health perspective…The last year of that contract is $69 million, which is the danger zone of contracts. So for both sides, they got to make it work here, for better or worse.”
The only thing that's holding Embiid back is his health. Since winning the regular season MVP, the Cameroonian center has been limited. But Marks believes the two parties will stay committed and loyal to each other to make things work.
