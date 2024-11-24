Tyrese Maxey's gf Myra Gordon drops 3-word reaction on Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wife's candid snaps

Philadelphia 76ers' guard Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wife, Shylynn, shared candid photos of her on Instagram, which garnered a lot of words of praises from her followers, including a three-word reaction from Myra Gordon, girlfriend of Oubre's Philly teammate Tyrese Maxey.

Shylynn uploaded a carousel of photos on IG of her attending an event, elegantly dressed, with her hair loose, in a white crop top with sleeves, maroon leather jacket and square pants, and printed shoes. She complemented it with a pearl necklace and printed hand bag.

Gordon could not help but compliment Shylynn's sophisticated look, writing on the comments section:

"You're so cuteee."

Shylynn married Kelly Oubre Jr. in July last year in a ceremony held at the Regis Bahia Beach Resort in Puerto Rico, where the bride traces her roots. It came after they started their relationship in 2020, having been introduced through mutual friends. They share two kids together, daughter Malibu, 3, and son TsuSun, a-year-and-half-old.

Meanwhile, her path crossed with Gordon after her husband joined Maxey and the Sixers last season after Oubre spent the previous two years with the Charlotte Hornets.

Shylynn Oubre shows support to husband Kelly Oubre Jr. following his accident

Kelly Oubre Jr. found a constant support in wife Shylynn Oubre after he was involved in a freak hit-and-run accident in Philadelphia last year.

The incident happened in November 2023 when Oubre was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in Center City. He suffered a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg but was in stable condition when was taken to the hospital. He missed some time with the Sixers because of the incident.

However, the nature of the accident was shrouded in a cloud of doubt as no video of it was recovered, leaving some to believe that Kelly Oubre Jr. made up the story.

Shylynn defended her husband, posting a cryptic message on her Instagram stories which read:

"Your light may irritate a lot of unhealed people ... Shine anyway"

Kelly Oubre Jr. has since moved past the incident and is now focused on his season with the Sixers, his second with the team. He is currently averaging 12.8 points, five rebounds, 1.3 assists and a steal in 30 minutes per game.

The team, however, are currently struggling with a 3-12 record, with kick cogs Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George out for the most part early in their campaign.

