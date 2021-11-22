“U can’t charge at the #KING like that on tv” – Gilbert Arenas ridicules LeBron James for his flagrant foul on Isaiah Stewart

LeBron James was thrown out of the LA Lakers' Sunday night contest with the Detroit Pistons after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul for elbowing the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart in the face.

The episode, which occurred early in the third quarter between the two teams, sparked a brief melee on court. Stewart repeatedly attempted to get even with James, but was held back by coaches and teammates.

LeBron James was eventually led out of the arena after the situation calmed down.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. https://t.co/im0o7fXeoI

LeBron James’ teammates, particularly Anthony Davis, came out in his defense after the game, vehemently stating that LeBron wasn’t a dirty player. However, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas used the episode to ridicule James.

Arenas, tagged Isaiah Stewart on social media shortly after the game and said it was unwise of him to have a go at “the King” on television. The former three-time NBA All-Star wrote:

“hey brother, imma just be real with ya here… pack all S**T, pack yo winter jackets and boots becuz yo a** is about to be traded to (Budapest) somewhere … I don’t know what type of bumbaclot blood got in yo eye BUT u can’t charge at the #KING like that on tv… you will be drug tested #tivoice expeditiously… just to make sure that rage ain’t drug related ‘we don’t do that in the nba’… u probably haven’t read the memo on fight attempts in the nba #1 don’t square up with @kingjames @easymoneysniper EVER”

Arenas wasn’t just snarky towards LeBron, but named some other high-profile stars in the NBA as well. Gilbert Arenas continued in the same post, elaborating on rule number two from his NBA memo:

“them two light skin boys @stephencurry30 @klaythompson On GS don’t let ya chest get puffy towards them or yo a** is done”

Only MJ can save Stewart from the LeBron James episode now, says Gilbert Arenas

Gilbert Arenas poured in more sarcasm in his social media post. He said the only person who could save Isaiah Stewart from going after LeBron James on television was Michael Jordan. Gilbert Arenas explained in his post:

“only thing that can save you right now is (MJ dropping episode 11 of the last dance and he edits all Scottie pippen scenes out) or (Vanessa Bryant) dropping #Themamba last season… if u think I’m bullshitting ask @eneskanter11he got too close to the king back in 2016-17 and the Turkish president been trying to catch his ass ever since.”

Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola This was after coaches and referees thought everything was under control. Hence, a heavy suspension is coming. This was after coaches and referees thought everything was under control. Hence, a heavy suspension is coming. https://t.co/pAUAhglHrk

Gilbert Arenas played for 11 years in the NBA between 2001-2012. While playing for the Washington Wizards between 2003 and 2010, Arenas lost two playoff series to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in 2006 and 2008.

