"U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger" - Kevin Durant responds to fan who claims his legacy is getting tainted due to constant team hopping

Kevin Durant believes his legacy is getting stronger each day despite his trade request and alleged ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Slim Reaper is back on Twitter to stir up some drama as NBA fans are desperately waiting for some basketball action this summer. He is arguably the only superstar who constantly interacts with fans and trolls on social media.

Many people believe that the next meeting between the NBA and NBPA will be brutal, considering the Durant situation in Brooklyn. The stars have too much power and are capable of forcing their way out of long-term contracts.

James Harden exiting Houston is a classic example. One fan pointed the finger at Durant and told him that he worsened the league. When KD asked if he ruined the game, another fan told him that his legacy was getting tarnished due to his "team-hopping."

Kevin Durant then said he believes his legacy has never been better. He responded:

"It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger."

Durant suggesting that his legacy is better than ever before has been a controversial topic on social media. He hasn't achieved anything in Brooklyn since leaving Golden State in 2019 while his former team just won a championship.

He has now demanded a trade out of the Nets and served an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai, despite being on a massive long-term contract.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 @collado04 @BBallTalkerB Aye I be wanting people on twitter to realize that they just can’t stand to see me do well in life lol. But to acknowledge that would make them haters so they won’t ever admit but it’s still fun trying ti get them to accept it @collado04 @BBallTalkerB Aye I be wanting people on twitter to realize that they just can’t stand to see me do well in life lol. But to acknowledge that would make them haters so they won’t ever admit but it’s still fun trying ti get them to accept it

Kevin Durant deletes tweet after saying he will leave Twitter

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets in 2021

Kevin Durant got fed up with some fans on Twitter and mocked a few of them while asking some to block him if they were so bothered by his social media activity.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 Ring4andComingForMore @NorCalBetter @PRINCE_ANGELUS_ @WilliamOMGA @KDTrey5 @That_Kid_B But he doesn’t get to define his own legacy. What he thinks about himself is not his legacy - that’s just not how it works. From his own perspective he is the God, but history sure as hell won’t reflect that. @PRINCE_ANGELUS_ @WilliamOMGA @KDTrey5 @That_Kid_B But he doesn’t get to define his own legacy. What he thinks about himself is not his legacy - that’s just not how it works. From his own perspective he is the God, but history sure as hell won’t reflect that. This guys has it figured out. Teach us, please twitter.com/norcalbetter/s… This guys has it figured out. Teach us, please twitter.com/norcalbetter/s…

One fan applauded him for interacting with fans on Twitter and asked him to keep it up. Durant then responded by saying he was going to delete his Twitter account. He said:

"Tomorrow I'm putting a timer up on when I'm deleting my twitter account, it's been #ruining my #legacy. Stay tuned"

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Kevin Durant tweeted (since deleted) that he might shut down his Twitter account Kevin Durant tweeted (since deleted) that he might shut down his Twitter account 👀 https://t.co/0jpOb3iGgs

Durant constantly mocks fans and trolls them on social media. He often picks fights with random accounts and starts sarcastically taunting them. The main argument against KD has always been his move to Golden State.

Durant even mocked a fan who said that him joining the Warriors is equivalent to Michael Jordan joining the Pistons in 1990. KD jokingly thanked the fan for comparing him to MJ.

