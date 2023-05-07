UFC 288 randomly disses Russell Westbrook in a hilarious graphic

Russell Westbrook can't catch a break. The LA Clippers guard was randomly dissed by UFC 288, who posted a hilarious graphic ahead of an event.

The not-so-subtle shot at Westbrooks has gone viral, and the former MVP may have seen it as well.

Westbrook is used to being criticized and hated. However, the diss by UFC 288 came out of nowhere. It was posted on Saturday, shortly after an event that took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The event featured a fight between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. The hilarious graphic posted by UFC 288 claimed that one of the keys to victory for Burns is "Don't be Russell Westbrook."

Russell Westbrook was dissed by UFC 288 in the offseason

Russell Westbrook's season has come to an end. The former MVP was eliminated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. He played well, but the LA Clippers missed two of their key players, which was a big reason why they lost.

While Westbrook certainly has several flaws, he often gets criticized for no reason. Due to this, it's no surprised that UFC 288 dissed him. The nine-time All-Star is used to criticism, but the post by the UFC may have gone too far.

Russell Westbrook caught a stray

The point of the graphic was to draw comparison between Russell Westbrook and Gilbert Burns. It was posted shortly before Burns' big fight against Muhammad. With a victory, Burns would have received a chance to compete for the title.

Interestingly, the 36-year-old Brazillian fighter ended up losing the fight. Due to it, he is no longer eligible to fight for a championship. Instead, Belal Muhammad has put himself into position to fight for the welterweight title.

Westbrook and his Clippers were eliminated in five games against the Suns (Image via Getty Images)

The closest Westbrook got to winning a championship was in the 2011-12 season with the OKC Thunder. His amazing performances were a big reason why the Thunder ended up advancing all the way to the NBA Finals.

However, he couldn't win it all as the Miami Heat won the series in five games.

Despite the UFC mocking the two-time scoring champion, there is a good chance that he wins a championship ring at the end of the season. Westbrook played more than half of the season for the LA Lakers, who have a shot at the title.

If the Lakers win it all, they'll likely give the guard his championship ring. While he was traded before the playoffs began, Westbrook contributed to several big wins during the regular season.

