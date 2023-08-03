USA vs Puerto Rico Basketball showcase 2023: Date, time, where to watch, livestream details and more

As Team USA prepares for the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, the national squad will be taking on Puerto Rico as part of their five-game showcase. Those games will serve as exhibition games in preparation for the international games to allow teams and players to get a chance to warm up.

Fans will get a chance to watch USA basketball play on August 7, 2023. The game will take place at T-Mobile Arena, at 10 pm ET. The tickets started to go on sale last June and the cheapest was $25.

USA Basketball @usabasketball



🗓️ Aug. 7 vs Puerto Rico (Las Vegas)

🗓️ Aug. 18 vs Greece (Abu Dhabi)

🗓️ Aug. 19 vs (Abu Dhabi)

🗓️ Aug. 20 vs Germany (Abu Dhabi) August marks USA Basketball Showcase month! Grab your 🎟️ tickets today to see #USABMNT in action ahead of the World Cup!🗓️ Aug. 7 vsPuerto Rico (Las Vegas)🗓️ Aug. 18 vsGreece (Abu Dhabi)🗓️ Aug. 19vs(Abu Dhabi)🗓️ Aug. 20 vsGermany (Abu Dhabi)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There are a few options in terms of streaming the game for a chance to see the team in action. Fans can sign up for a Courtside 1891 Plus account and games will be free to be accessed once an account is made. Depending on location, however, some places might be restricted.

Following the game against Puerto Rico, they'll have an exhibition game against Greece. That game will take place in Abu Dhabi, which is part of the NBA's partnership with USA Basketball. They'll cap things off by playing against Germany and head toward the Philippines to start the FIBA World Cup.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Its like a dream": Josh Hart, Austin Reaves and other Team USA players try out national jerseys ahead of FIBA World Cup 2023

Jalen Brunson has some jokes upon seeing Josh Hart arrive for Team USA

Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are lucky enough to be able to play alongside each other in New York in the NBA. They got luckier as the two will be representing the country in this year's World Cup games. The players have gradually arrived in Las Vegas to prepare themselves for the international tournament.

Brunson was the first to arrive and Hart followed shortly after. The prolific rebounding guard greeted his friend. Jalen didn't mince his words and hilariously told the others that he wants to go home as he saw Josh.

"I don’t wanna be here anymore man I wanna go home," Brunson said.

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork



— Jalen Brunson upon seeing Josh Hart at Team USA in Vegas pic.twitter.com/1z4m5AF0ES “I don’t wanna be here anymore man I wanna go home“— Jalen Brunson upon seeing Josh Hart at Team USA in Vegas

The two had a stellar season with the New York Knicks as they led the team to the second round. However, they lost against the Miami Heat, the team that represented the Eastern Conference in last year's NBA Finals.

Hart helped out a lot as well as he was traded to the team midway through the season. He averaged 10.2 points and seven rebounds for the Knicks and is expected to be a major contributor to the team next season.

Big things are to be expected from the two and the experience they'll get playing international basketball will be a positive thing for them.

Also read: 'MID' - NBA fans lament Team USA's FIBA World Cup 2023 roster without Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and co

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)