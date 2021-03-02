Utah Jazz 124-129 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter shocked as Zion Williamson and co. secure an upset win

The New Orleans Pelicans, currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference, took down the top-seeded Utah Jazz in a thriller on Monday night. The Pelicans snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, improving to 15-19 in the 2020-21 season.

Despite their early struggles, the Pelicans have a star-studded lineup. Their young talent starts with Zion Williamson, who finished with a team-high 26 points tonight. Stars Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball pitched in as well.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans outlast top-seeded Utah Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans present a dangerous threat down the stretch

The Utah Jazz dropped to 27-8 overall with the loss but still hold the top spot in the Western Conference. Their offense was led by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who tallied a game-high 28 points on 52% shooting.

Bogdanovic's effort would fall short of the combined 70 points scored by the New Orleans Pelicans' young trio. As they begin to find their team chemistry, this Pelicans team could present a dangerous threat down the stretch.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Pelicans' strong victory:

Zion Williamson in the 3rd quarter:



15 points

2 rebounds

2 assists

6-9 FG

3-4 FT — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 2, 2021

HUGE shot from @ZO2_ gives him 23 on the night and the #Pelicans lead by 14! pic.twitter.com/LVMmwbnMZ0 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 2, 2021

The Jazz have not had more than 3 straight stops all game - very uncharacteristic of this Jazz team. — kristen kenney (@kristenkenney) March 2, 2021

Zion Williamson took over in the third quarter, scoring 15 points on the way to a 40-24 quarter for the Pelicans. The shift in momentum proved enough to last the remainder of the game, though the Utah Jazz made it close in the final minutes.

Here are more reactions from Twitter on the New Orleans Pelicans' victory:

If you see this face, it's too late 😳 pic.twitter.com/YdeSUixxMa — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 2, 2021

Lonzo Ball is shooting 40% from deep this season



That is all... that is the tweet — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) February 28, 2021

Pelicans right now... Nice win over Utah. pic.twitter.com/LFOzgx5WDF — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 2, 2021

After allowing 36 points in the fourth quarter, the Utah Jazz pulled to within one point. However, the New Orleans Pelicans held strong after getting clutch free-throws from Zion Williamson in the final seconds to secure a victory.

Here are more reactions from Twitter to the New Orleans Pelicans' five-point win:

The Jazz took 43 threes tonight.



The Pelicans took 11. And won.



Screw analytics. pic.twitter.com/pYvTXXt4vH — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 2, 2021

Shaky finish aside, strong win for the Pelicans at home against the Jazz — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) March 2, 2021

The most pelicans win of the season. Team is maddening. Smashed by the Wolves and Pistons but beat the best team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/qW0oa5kvhf — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) March 2, 2021