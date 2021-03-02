Create
Utah Jazz 124-129 New Orleans Pelicans: Twitter shocked as Zion Williamson and co. secure an upset win

The New Orleans Pelicans secured a 124-129 over the Utah Jazz on Monday night
The New Orleans Pelicans, currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference, took down the top-seeded Utah Jazz in a thriller on Monday night. The Pelicans snapped a two-game losing streak with the win, improving to 15-19 in the 2020-21 season.

Despite their early struggles, the Pelicans have a star-studded lineup. Their young talent starts with Zion Williamson, who finished with a team-high 26 points tonight. Stars Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball pitched in as well.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans outlast top-seeded Utah Jazz

The New Orleans Pelicans present a dangerous threat down the stretch
The Utah Jazz dropped to 27-8 overall with the loss but still hold the top spot in the Western Conference. Their offense was led by Bogdan Bogdanovic, who tallied a game-high 28 points on 52% shooting.

Bogdanovic's effort would fall short of the combined 70 points scored by the New Orleans Pelicans' young trio. As they begin to find their team chemistry, this Pelicans team could present a dangerous threat down the stretch.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Pelicans' strong victory:

Zion Williamson took over in the third quarter, scoring 15 points on the way to a 40-24 quarter for the Pelicans. The shift in momentum proved enough to last the remainder of the game, though the Utah Jazz made it close in the final minutes.

Here are more reactions from Twitter on the New Orleans Pelicans' victory:

After allowing 36 points in the fourth quarter, the Utah Jazz pulled to within one point. However, the New Orleans Pelicans held strong after getting clutch free-throws from Zion Williamson in the final seconds to secure a victory.

Here are more reactions from Twitter to the New Orleans Pelicans' five-point win:

Published 02 Mar 2021, 09:14 IST
comments icon
NBA Utah Jazz New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball Zion Williamson
