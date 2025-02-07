Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 7 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns is one of the seven NBA games scheduled to be played on Friday, Feb. 7. The Jazz was one of the most active teams during the trade deadline, but somehow the changes made to the roster were surprisingly low. On the other hand, the Suns' roster went through turmoil given how much two of their stars were mentioned during the trade deadline.

The Jazz made a trade for KJ Martin from the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns traded away Jusuf Nurkic who had not taken the court since January. They sent Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micić.

The Phoenix Suns are currently the ninth seed in the Western Conference. They are still figuring out how to make their BIG-3 work. They are currently at .500 with a 25-25 record. On Feb. 5, the Suns lost to the OKC Thunder, 140-109.

The Jazz have been a flat-out bad team this season. They are currently ranked 14th in the West with a 12-37 record. Struggling without any big star on their roster, the Jazz were not expected to be big this season.

While the Utah Jazz doesn't expect much from the team this season, they are certainly trying to make changes to the roster for the upcoming season. On the other hand, the Suns are under big pressure to make sense of this season with three of the best scorers in the NBA currently.

With Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal's name flying in the trade market during the trade deadline, the team is also set to deal with team chemistry going forward. According to reports, Durant's name was involved in trade talks without his knowledge.

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 7

Utah Jazz Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Jazz are already dealing with Taylor Hendricks who has been ruled out for the season. The team will face the Suns without Collin Sexton who is out with an ankle injury for Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns. Jordan Clarkson is also out for the game with a plantar injury. Cody Williams is questionable with an ankle injury.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Isiah Collier Keyonte George E.J. Harkless SG J. Richardson



SF Lauri Markkanen Svi Mykhailiuk Cody Williams PF John Collins Micah Potter KJ Martin C Walker Kessler K. Flipowski

Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Suns superstar Kevin Durant was sidelined for the game against the Thunder on Feb. 5 with an ankle injury. The Suns' starter is yet again questionable to play in the Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game with the same injury.

Bradley Beal who has been leading the Suns' bench, is also questionable due to left great toe soreness in the Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyus Jones Monte Morris SG Devin Booker Bradley Beal (Q) Vasilije Micic SF Ryan Dunn Grayson Allen Cody Martin PF Kevin Durant (Q) Royce O'Neale Jalen Bridges C Nick Richards Mason Plumlee

