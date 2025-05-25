Vanessa Bryant hints at blockbuster collab with Chinese billionaire toy mogul

Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, hinted at a blockbuster collaboration with Pop Mart International Group Ltd., a Chinese billion-dollar toy company. Vanessa gave a glimpse of the Labubu doll in Bryant's Mamba hoodie.

On her Instagram story on Saturday, Vanessa posted a picture of a pink Labubu doll wearing the Mamba hoodie.

The collaboration could be a blockbuster for Vanessa and the giant toy company. Recently, the craze around the Labubu doll has seen a massive rise in North America and Europe and the company's profit doubled last year.

One of the reasons for the mischievous-looking dolls' massive craze is their popularity among celebrities. The toy brand's demand experienced a massive surge after singer Lisa from the K-pop band Blackpink expressed her obsession with Labubu dolls. Pop star Rihanna was also pictured with the toy on her Louis Vuitton bag.

Kobe Bryant was one of the most loved sports figures in China. The collaboration between the world-famous toy makers and Bryant's brand could be a big success.

Vanessa Bryant pens a heartfelt message for late daughter Gigi on her birthday

As Vanessa Bryant and the family move forward in their lives after the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant and Gigi, the best days in the past have become the most painful ones for the family.

When Kobe and Gigi died in the tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, the Lakers star was 41, and his daughter was 13. On May 1, Vanessa celebrated Gigi's 19th birthday.

The mother of four daughters posted a picture of Gigi in a Mamba Academy jersey and penned a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna. ❤️19 ♉️ 5/1 #Mambacita," Vanessa wrote.

Just like her father, Gigi wanted to make a career in basketball. She even had plans to play for the UConn Huskies in the future.

