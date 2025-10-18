  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kobe Bryant
  • Vanessa Bryant links up with Chelsea Freeman and Candace Parker to rejoice after Shohei Ohtani propels Dodgers back to World Series

Vanessa Bryant links up with Chelsea Freeman and Candace Parker to rejoice after Shohei Ohtani propels Dodgers back to World Series

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 10:24 GMT
Vanessa Bryant links up with Chelsea Freeman and Candace Parker to rejoice after Dodgers reach the World Series
Vanessa Bryant links up with Chelsea Freeman and Candace Parker to rejoice after Dodgers reach the World Series (Credits: Imagn and IG/@vanessabryant)

Vanessa Bryant was spotted celebrating Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers’ NLCS victory against the Milwaukee Brewers with Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, and WNBA legend Candace Parker.

Ad

The Dodgers defeated the Brewers 5-1 as Ohtani hit three home runs to help lead his team back to the World Series.

Bryant shared pictures from her time at the game on Instagram, including photographs with her daughters Bianka and Capri Bryant. She also shared a picture with Chelsea Freeman, where the two can be seen smiling after the win. Bryant was also seen spending time with Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Vanessa Bryant&rsquo;s Instagram story celebrating the Dodgers&#039; NLCS win
Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram story celebrating the Dodgers' NLCS win

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Bryant is a big LA Dodgers supporter, like her late husband, Kobe Bryant. She is regularly seen attending the Dodgers’ games with her family, daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka.

Ad

Following their win against the Brewers, the Dodgers will go on to face the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners series. It is shaping up to be a historic season for Ohtani, who is chasing his second consecutive title with the team.

The LA Dodgers hosted a special night to honor Vanessa Bryant's late husband, Kobe Bryant

The LA Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant in August by distributing the LA Lakers legend's bobbleheads holding a baseball bat. Vanessa Bryant's daughters accompanied her to the game held at Dodger Stadium.

Ad

Bianka Bryant was invited to throw out the first pitch of the night as the team paid tribute to her father. The Dodgers' Instagram account shared the moment on social media and wrote:

"Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night."
Ad

The Bryants are deeply tied to the city of LA through their shared love of sports, largely because of Kobe Bryant. He spent 20 seasons playing for the Lakers, winning five championships with the team. Bryant played 1,346 games, averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for his career, shooting 44.7%.

He retired in 2016 as an LA sports legend before passing away in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with his daughter Gianna Bryant. Half a decade after his death, Bryant is still honored and celebrated by the city of Los Angeles.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications