Vanessa Bryant links up with Chelsea Freeman and Candace Parker to rejoice after Shohei Ohtani propels Dodgers back to World Series

Vanessa Bryant was spotted celebrating Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers’ NLCS victory against the Milwaukee Brewers with Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea Freeman, and WNBA legend Candace Parker.The Dodgers defeated the Brewers 5-1 as Ohtani hit three home runs to help lead his team back to the World Series.Bryant shared pictures from her time at the game on Instagram, including photographs with her daughters Bianka and Capri Bryant. She also shared a picture with Chelsea Freeman, where the two can be seen smiling after the win. Bryant was also seen spending time with Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova.Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram story celebrating the Dodgers' NLCS winBryant is a big LA Dodgers supporter, like her late husband, Kobe Bryant. She is regularly seen attending the Dodgers’ games with her family, daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka.Following their win against the Brewers, the Dodgers will go on to face the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners series. It is shaping up to be a historic season for Ohtani, who is chasing his second consecutive title with the team.The LA Dodgers hosted a special night to honor Vanessa Bryant's late husband, Kobe BryantThe LA Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant in August by distributing the LA Lakers legend's bobbleheads holding a baseball bat. Vanessa Bryant's daughters accompanied her to the game held at Dodger Stadium.Bianka Bryant was invited to throw out the first pitch of the night as the team paid tribute to her father. The Dodgers' Instagram account shared the moment on social media and wrote:&quot;Mamba forever. Thank you, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri for helping us celebrate Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Night.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Bryants are deeply tied to the city of LA through their shared love of sports, largely because of Kobe Bryant. He spent 20 seasons playing for the Lakers, winning five championships with the team. Bryant played 1,346 games, averaging 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for his career, shooting 44.7%.He retired in 2016 as an LA sports legend before passing away in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with his daughter Gianna Bryant. Half a decade after his death, Bryant is still honored and celebrated by the city of Los Angeles.