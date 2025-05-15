Vanessa Bryant melts La La Anthony's heart with special gesture as she notes Kiyan Anthony’s love in wholesome message

Vanessa Bryant sent a special gift to La La Anthony, who was so happy to receive it. Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife also revealed that her son, Kiyan Anthony, also received the same gift from the widow of the late, great Kobe Bryant. La La had a special message, sharing it on social media.
In a post on her Instagram stories, La La shared that Vanessa sent her the latest Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM Mambacita (GS), which was released back on May 1. The shoe celebrates the legacy of Vanessa and Kobe's daughter, Gigi Bryant, who also perished in the helicopter crash back in January 2020.
La La also revealed that Kiyan loves to wear the shoes since receiving them earlier this month. The high school senior is set to attend Arizona and start his collegiate journey.
"V, thank you for thinking of me always," La La said. "So glad I finally got them. I've been looking for these. You know Kiyan is happy that he has his. This is what he pretty much plays all the time. Thank you, V. Love you so much."
While Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony never played together in the NBA, they were teammates in two Olympic teams in 2008 and 2012. They became close because of it, as well as their families, including their wives, Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony.
La La has offered her support and love to Vanessa since the tragic death of Kobe and GiGi.
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Gigi on what would have been her 19th birthday
On the same day the Nike Kobe 9 Low Protro EM Mambacita (GS) was released, Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her daughter, Gigi Bryant, for what would have been her 19th birthday. Vanessa shared a short but loving message, while also posting an image of Gigi wearing her Mamba Academy jersey.
"Happy birthday, Gigi! Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. I love you Gianna," Vanessa wrote.
Gigi was the second daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant, born on May 1, 2006. She was given the nickname Mambacita by his father, who saw her potential on the basketball court at an early age. She was the reason why Kobe found one of his purposes after retiring from the NBA.
