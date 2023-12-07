Victor Wembanyama becomes Timberwolves Brasil's latest meme victim as Spurs drop 15th straight game 

Victor Wembanyama became the Minnesota Timberwolves' Brasil's latest meme victim after the latter propped up a 102-94 win against the San Antonio Spurs, who dropped their 15th straight game with the loss. Known for their rather savage roasting each time they register a win, the Brasil handle was active again when it showed the wolf baring its fangs with the Spurs rookie eyeing it in the corner with a ball in his hand.

Wembanyama ended the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Devin Vassell (22 points) and Keldon Johnson (21 points) did the chunk of the scoring for San Antonio. Minnesota was led by veteran Mike Conley Jr. (18 points, four rebounds and four assists), while big names Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in with 17 and 14 points, respectively. Big man Rudy Gobert ended his evening with 16 points and a whopping 21 rebounds.

The win might have come from a low-scoring affair, but that was enough for the team's Brasil handle on X, formerly Twitter, to roast the French phenom:

Previously, the page had raised eyebrows when it made a grisly video of a wolf eating another creature up after they beat the Boston Celtics. Now, it was Victor Wembanyama's turn.

On the game front, the win on Wednesday saw the Timberwolves improve to 16-4 with their sixth consecutive victory, and take pole position in the Western Conference standings. The Wolves are the only team in the league to have the least number of losses, with Boston (five) taking second place.

Despite unfavorable results, Victor Wembanyama has managed to hold his own

The results may not have gone their way, but rookie Victor Wembanyama has lived been living up to the hype of being the NBA's next generational superstar. While the NBA is a tougher platform to showcase his talents, the 18-year-old has managed to hold his own against opponents who are more skilled and physical.

Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this season. His last five games have seen him average 19.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

The comparisons to Chet Holmgren have already begun, although former NBA star Kenyon Martin believed it was unfair to compare the Frenchman to the OKC Thunder rookie:

“We don’t know what Chet would look like last year…So this is not fair to be comparing Wemby to a second-year guy, let’s start there, we don’t know what he would have looked like last year, coming in with a target on his back and everybody m*****f***ing attacking him night in night out."

Victor Wembanyama has shown promise and potential, but he and the Spurs both know that it's about patience. The Orlando Magic and Paolo Banchero were in a similar phase last season, and have erupted with wins this edition. Only time will tell if the No. 1 draft pick and San Antonio can do the same.