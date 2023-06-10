Victor Wembanyama blocks 7-foot forward of AS Monaco minutes into the game

Victor Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92 are currently in the midst of playing in their LNB Pro A finals game against the AS Monaco Basket team. Watch below as Victor Wembanyama blocks AS Monaco's forward just minutes into the game, electrifying the arena.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Victor Wembanyama starts Game 1 of the LNB Finals with a REJECTION Victor Wembanyama starts Game 1 of the LNB Finals with a REJECTION 🚫https://t.co/pjbx6Nwjf8

The moment when Victor Wembanyama blocks the shot marked his first highlight of the game, which is expected to be his last outside of the NBA. With the NBA draft just weeks away, the young French superstar is gearing up for the San Antonio Spurs to select him with the first pick of the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately for Wembanyama and the Metropolitans 92, the team struggled against AC Monaco. With the third quarter winding down, the team was facing an astronomical 30-point deficit.

While Wembanyama and the team tried to rally in the fourth, the clip where Victor Wembanyama blocks the shot remained the high point for the game. When the final buzzer sounded, Monaco was ahead 87-64 on the scoreboard.

Victor Wembanyama blocks per game average heading into the NBA

With the NBA draft right around the corner, it's no secret that the dominant 7-foot-5 star is expected to make an immediate impact on the San Antonio Spurs. To hear him tell it, he wants to win rings as quickly as possible, however, at the same time, he's eager to learn from one of the greatest of all time.

In the wake of the draft lottery seeing the Spurs receive the No. 1 pick, Tim Duncan agreed to re-join Gregg Popovich's staff to work with the young star. Considering how dominant Wembanyama has been up to this point, the opportunity to work with Duncan could likely take his game to the next level.

Metropolitans 92 v G League Ignite

(Suggested Reading: Isiah Thomas predicts he and Michael Jordan would have won eight or nine rings)

As draft night approaches, let's take a look at his per-game averages, starting with Victor Wembanyama blocks per-game average. This season, as a member of the Metropolitans 92, he has averaged a career-high 3.0 blocks per game.

The figure marks a significant increase from his 1.8 blocks per game average from last year, when Wembanyama played for LDLC ASVEL. In addition to the career-high for Victor Wembanyama blocks per game, Wembanyama also averaged a career-high 21.6 points per game, and career-high 10.4 rebounds per game.

(Suggested Reading: Austin Reaves' brother clears air on dating rumors)

Poll : 0 votes