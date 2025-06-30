Victor Wembanyama continues stunning off-season with jaw-dropping soccer skill

Victor Wembanyama's love for soccer is not hidden from the world. From practicing with kids in Costa Rica and showing off his keepie-uppies during a Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, the San Antonio Spurs star evidently has talent for the sport.
As if the previous showcase of his skills were not enough, Wembanyama just showed another proof that he has some serious soccer skills. A video of Wemby playing soccer in Tokyo went viral on social media.
The video published on X/Twitter showed Wembanyama scoring with an insane top-corner free kick over four defenders.
The French NBA star comes from Europe, where soccer is perhaps the biggest sport, and as impressive as his skills are, his love for the sport is not surprising.
Last season, Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a type of blood clot in the veins that could be life-threatening. He underwent surgery to address the issue. Before he exited the season after the All-Star break, the Spurs star was averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks per game.
The Spurs, with the new roster, are expected to make some noise this season. They selected Rutgers guard Dylan Harper at No. 2 in the 2025 NBA draft, who has already guaranteed that the team will make the playoffs next season. Harper and Wembanyama's pairing would be notable to watch next season.
Victor Wembanyama trained with monks at China's Shaolin Temple
After being diagnosed with DVT, the Spurs star chose a spiritual retreat. After his Summer League before his rookie season, Victor Wembanayama told his agent, Bouna Ndiaye, to keep everything at bay so that he could focus on basketball in peace.
Earlier this month, pictures and videos of the Spurs star in a monk's dress went viral on the internet. Videos of Wembanyama, with a shaved head, practising Kung Fu at the legendary Shaolin Temple in China, took the internet by storm.
Pictures also showed the Spurs star practicing staff fighting and running with other fellow students at the temple. Another picture showed him practising with bricks.
The Shaolin Temple is a 1500-year-old temple in China. It is one of the oldest monasteries in the country and has previously attracted other celebrities as well. The legendary temple is home to Zen Buddhism and is known to teach Chinese martial arts.
