Victor Wembanyama reveals massive weight gain for sturdier frame amid DVT recovery

Since his rookie season, Victor Wembanyama has been more than what he was expected to deliver on the court. Despite his relatively lean frame, the San Antonio Spurs star has dominated on both ends, specifically defensively.
Although it has been a hard catch for the naked eye, Wembanyama has put on some weight in the two years for a sturdier frame. In a conversation with Kevin Hart on the Cold as Balls show, the NBA star said that when he arrived in the league, he weighed around 215-20 lbs, but now he weighs 245 lbs.
Hart noted that Wemby looked "solid" in his current shape and also asked the Spurs star about his regimen to manage his body.
"I'm in strength training of course, but the main thing for me is I could in theory, put on a lot of weight, but I would lose some of my mobility, some of my athleticism," Wembanyama replied.
In a conversation with Andscape's Marc J. Spears in July 2023, Victor Wembanyama's agent, Bouna Ndiaye, had clarified that he wasn't looking to add weight to Wembanyama's body. He said that his main focus was on Wemby's strength and core training.
"We're going to fight to not put weight on his body. Weight on his body (is) a big mistake. We focus on strength, core," Ndiaye said.
Ndiaye also said that during his Summer League, Wembanayama met Kareen Abdul-Jabbar. Ndiaye added that Jabbar had the same body type as the Spurs star (although Wemby is taller) but never added much weight to his body.
Victor Wembanayama didn't play right after the All-Star break after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in his shoulder, that could have ended his career. He went for surgery and is expected to be fully ready for the next season.
Victor Wembanyama visits Chinese monastery to learn Kung Fu
Since being diagnosed with DVT, Victor Wembanyama has been very intentional about coming to terms with and being in harmony with his body and mind.
This month, a video of the San Antonio Spurs star practicing Kung Fu in China went viral on social media.
The Spurs star stood behind other students at Shaolin Temple in Dengfeng, China, and practised his kick. During The Shop Live at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Wembanayam revealed the reason behind his visit.
"Kung fu. Every day. It was like a vegan temple, monastery. … I was isolated," he said. "It was a great experience... My goal going there was putting my body through things that it’s not used to doing and allowing my range of movement and strength. This was probably as very different as possible from what I’m used to doing."
Last season, Victor Wembanyama played 46 games, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 blocks.
