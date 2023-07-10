San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama has been the most-prized and highly touted prospect in recent history. However, the intruse nature of media that comes with being such a talent has been bearing down on the French youngster.

Wembanyama, standing at seven feet tall with the agility of a small forward and the skill set of a guard, is a rare talent in today's game. His potential as an offensive and defensive force has made him a dream prospect for scouts. However, this level of attention has also meant that he is constantly under the watchful eye of the media.

Before even making his Summer League debut, Wemby was already dealing with media intrusion in public spaces. This also set up the unfortunate incident with pop icon Britney Spears recently.

It goes without saying that Wembanyama is coming into the league with a lot of expectations on his shoulders. The Spurs rookie recently spoke up about potentially taking shelter from media coverage in the offseason to recuperate. When talking about his plans for the offseason, he said:

"I've got to talk with Pop. I'm going to listen to what he's going to say. I'm ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give a 100%."

While breaking down his plans for the offseason, he added saying:

"As I'm not playing in the World Cup, I got 2-3 great months that are coming and they're gonna change my life. I'm probably gonna disappear from the media for the next few months, honestly."

Victor Wembanyama goes off against the Portland Trail Blazers

After a rather underwhelming Summer League debut against the Charlotte Hornets, the first-overall pick dominated in his second game. Victor Wembanyama put his entire skillset on display against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Wemby dropped a tremendous performance with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and one steal. While getting it done on both ends of the floor in only 26 minutes of playing time, it was evident that the Frenchman was settling into a groove.

This is a great sign for the Spurs regarding Wemby's development moving forward. However, another loss in Summer League will certainly hurt their chances of competing for the title this season.

