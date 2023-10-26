Victor Wembanyama NBA debut: Time, how to watch, and more

One of the most highly anticipated debuts will happen tonight as the first overall pick Victor Wembanyama will suit up for the first time for the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs will kick off their 2023-24 campaign against the Dallas Mavericks.

Wemby will make his NBA debut for the Spurs in his first game. The French big man will face the Mavericks alongside Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Zach Collins. The game will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center and can be viewed on the NBA League Pass.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich mentioned that the team will look to play a bigger lineup. Sochan will likely be the point guard of the starters, which fans have long been waiting for.

"They better play well or we are in trouble. Those are the big guys. They are tall, they are big, they are going to start." Pop said.

The much-awaited debut of Wembanyama will generate a ton of viewership as he's one of the best prospects as of late. Additionally, the Spurs have been looking forward to acquiring a star-caliber player after they traded away Kawhi Leonard in 2018.

Victor Wembanyama is hoping to play all 82 games this season

Because of Pop's practice of resting elite players, load management has become the norm in the league. Most stars now prefer to sit on the bench and recuperate rather than play. Victor Wembanyama, on the other hand, is approaching his first season with a different perspective.

Wemby is looking to play all 82 games this season. While that isn't entirely impossible, it is a difficult task to accomplish in the modern NBA.

"Every game. If there's no excessive risk for my health - of course I can't predict the future - but I want to play every single game." Wemby said.

However, he might not achieve that goal as Pop will likely make him sit some games to make sure his body is well rested. Wemby is the Spurs' biggest investment since Tim Duncan, which is why they'll make sure to protect him at all costs.

Wembanyama is also a strong contender for Rookie of the Year this season. Chet Holmgren and Scoot Henderson will also compete for the honor, so it won't be easy.

