San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama has set a record. No, it's not an in-game stat. Wemby just set a record for having the most views on the NBA's Instagram account. The highlight was truly spectacular, which explains why it gained a massive amount of attention.

During the Spurs' 134-101 loss to the Boston Celtics on New Year's Eve, Wembanyama had a memorable dunk to close the year. On a fastbreak, the 7-foot-4 center drove to the basket and took off near the free-throw line, using his immense length and athleticism to make the dunk.

The dunk garnered 89 million views in just four days. It has now become the most-viewed highlight on the league's Instagram account.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The clip garnered attention from fans all over the world as they were witnessing the birth of a star. Thanks to the global attention he's had even before getting drafted in June, the NBA has gained new fans from other countries who are excited to see Wembanyama perform in the league.

His highlight was probably the most memorable part of the blowout loss, and fans are eager to see if he'll be able to replicate the highlight.

You might also be interested in reading this: Why is Victor Wembanyama on a minutes restriction? Exploring Gregg Popovich's plan for Spurs #1 pick's injury management

Former Lakers star believes Victor Wembanyama will score 101 points in a game

No one knows how high Victor Wembanyama's ceiling is. Given that he's shown a bright future in the league, he could end up being one of the greats of the NBA. Former LA Lakers forward Metta World Peace views the Spurs youngster as such and believes he can achieve great feats in his career.

"He's the closest to Wilt (Chamberlain) that we'll ever see," World Peace said. "He's going to run into a Detroit Pistons from this year, or the Clippers from 20 years ago, and he going to go get 101."

Expand Tweet

The one-time champion also said that Wembanyama will have to put on some muscle first. With the way defenses play in the modern NBA, there's a chance that he could take advantage of a few instances he could get in the future.

Although Wemby is a skilled scorer, he's still finding his rhythm on the offensive side. He's been settling for jump shots, and it has affected how the team wants to get the ball to the rookie. Luckily for him, there's still time for him to work on his offensive game and learn how to take the chances he's given.

Also read: Victor Wembanyama's 20th birthday: 20 stats to celebrate basketball's next biggest superstar