Victor Wembanyama is celebrating his 20th birthday on Thursday. The French big man is in his rookie season in the NBA and has already attracted fans' interest, as he's considered a generational talent and the next big thing in the league after megastar LeBron James.

Wembanyama joined the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft last summer. The franchise is hopeful that he will help them get back on track and become a contender.

He has already set quite a few records as he continues to reach milestones as a rookie in the NBA. On that note, let's take a look at 20 stats as we celebrate Victor Wembanyama's 20th birthday.

Victor Wembanyama's 20th birthday: 20 stats to celebrate basketball's next biggest superstar

#20 Became captain of Team France in the All-Star Game of the French League

Even at such a young age, his impressive staline made him a captain of Team France in the All-Star Game of the French League.

#19 Won three major individual awards in the French League last season

Victor Wembanyama was named the best scorer, defender and blocker in the French League in the 2022-23 season and the best young player.

#18 Youngest MVP in the All-Star Game of the French League

He went for 27 points, four assists and 12 rebounds to become the youngest MVP winner in the history of the All-Star Game in the French League.

#17 Second-youngest player to play in the EuroCup

He made his debut with Nanterre in the second-tier European club competition, the Eurocup, on Oct. 19, 2019. He was 15 years, nine months and 25 days old at the time, which made him the second-youngest player in EuroCup history.

#16 He won the French League in his lone season with ASVEL Villeurbanne

He spent the 2021-22 season with ASVEL Villeurbanne and became a champion, even though he didn't have the playing time he expected.

#15 Three-time Best Young Player of the French League

Victor Wembanyama has been named the best young player of the French league for three straight years (2021-2023).

#14 Youngest player to become an MVP in the French League

He won the award at the end of the 2022-23 season while he was playing for Metropolitans.

#13 FIBA record for blocks per game in a tournament

He set the record in the Under-19 FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2021, averaging 5.7 bpg.

#12 Led the French League in points, rebounds, blocks

He ended the regular-season in the French League with a leading 21.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg and 3.1 bpg.

#11 First player from France to be selected with the No.1 overall pick in the NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama was the No.1 pick of the 2023 Draft, becoming the first player from France to become a top Draft prospect.

#10 Second European player to claim No.1 spot in the NBA Draft

Wembanyama is the first European to reach the top spot in the Draft, after Andrea Bargnani in 2006.

#9 Setting a franchise rookie record in debut with the San Antonio Spurs

On his Spurs debut, he made three 3-pointers, which is the most by a rookie in franchise history.

#8 Youngest NBA player with a 20-20 game

He had 21 points and 20 rebounds against the Chicago Bulls in early December and broke former NBA champion Dwight Howard's record.

#7 The first Spurs rookie with 8 or more blocks in a game since Tim Duncan, and David Robinson

In mid-November, Victor Wembanyama blocked eight shots against the Memphis Grizzlies, becoming the first rookie of the San Antonio Spurs to do so since the legendary Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

#6 Most straight double-double games as an NBA rookie

He broke Dwight Howard's record after posting his eighth straight double-double.

#5 First rookie with a 20-5-5-5 game

Victor Wembanyama went for an impressive 30-point, 6-rebound, 6-assist and 7-block performance against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. He became the first rookie to have a 20-5-5-5 or more statline in a game.

#4 First Spurs rookie with a 20-point, 5-block game since Tim Duncan

He became the first rookie player in San Antonio Spurs history to have a 20-point, five-block game in franchise history. He had 20 points and five blocks in a defeat to the Toronto Raptors in early November.

#3 Third NBA rookie in league history with a 35-point, 10-rebound, two-block statline

He had 38 points, two blocks and 10 rebounds against the Phoenix Suns in early November, becoming the third rookie in league history with such a statline, after megastars Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

#2 Tied with Brook Lopez for most blocks per game

Despite the Spurs' poor start (five wins, 28 losses), Wembanyama has been playing great basketball on both ends. He's tied with Brook Lopez for the most blocks per game, with an average of 3.1.

#1 Spurs' first No.1 selection in more than two decades

Victor Wembanyama became the first No.1 selection for the San Antonio Spurs in more than two decades.

The last time the Spurs had the No.1 overall pick was in 1997 when they picked the legendary Tim Duncan. Before that, in 1987, they selected fellow legend David Robinson.