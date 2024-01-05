Why is Victor Wembanyama on a minutes restriction? Exploring Gregg Popovich's plan for Spurs #1 pick's injury management

The San Antonio Spurs won't have full participation from Victor Wembanyama in future games as he's on a minutes restriction. Coach Gregg Popovich and the team have confirmed that the franchise is taking a cautious approach to Wembanyama's health as the season progresses.

Before their game against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 23, the French big man aggravated his sore right ankle during warmups. He accidentally stepped on the foot of a Mavs employee. It was obvious that he was surprised by the pain and didn't play that game.

Popovich gave an update the previous week. According to the Hall of Fame coach, the decision to sit Wembanyama during the 144-119 loss to the Mavs was "mandatory."

"He’s got a minutes restriction, and he can’t play back-to-backs for a couple of weeks until they take another picture and check out his foot again," Popovich said.

Since then, he missed another game on Dec. 29, a 134-128 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. That was the Spurs' second game of a back-to-back. His minutes have gone down, and the most minutes he's played was against the Memphis Grizzlies, playing 26 minutes in a 106-98 loss on Tuesday.

"I agree for the restrictions. At the moment, of course," Wembanyama said. "I want to play, and I am frustrated. But I know the wise option is to listen to the staff, even though it is hard."

Although it is difficult for the 7-foot-4 center, as he wants to go and compete with his teammates, there's nothing he can do but get back into shape.

Devin Vassell had no problem with Victor Wembanyama checking into the game against the Grizzlies

In their Tuesday loss to the Grizzlies, Victor Wembanyama showed his competitive nature. Late in the game, as the Spurs (5-28) trailed, he was already on the bench after already playing 24 minutes. The center didn't want to lose and checked into the game. However, Pop subbed him out shortly after. A few people weren't OK with Wemby's decision, but his teammate, Devin Vassell, had no problem with it.

"That just shows the level of a competitor that he is and that he wants to win," Vassell said.

Wembanyama showed where his mindset is. Looking at it, he's right where the team wants him to be. However, there are still some steps he has to take to get healthy.

