Victor Wembanyama's rejection of Drake causes Rick Ross to turn up heat in ongoing beef

The story of Victor Wembanyama passing up on Drake's offer to come up on stage with him has recently gone viral. As soon as people found out about this based on JJ Redick's appearance on "7PM in Brooklyn", Rick Ross had something to say about the Canadian rapper, who he has a beef with.

Ross currently has an ongoing feud with the 'Hotline Bling' artist. A post on Instagram about what Wemby did at the concert caught the attention of "The Boss."

"Respectfully declined. The young ones see it too," Ross commented.

Recently, Drake's diss track, "Push Ups (Drop and Give Me 50)," for Kendrick Lamar was leaked and other artists like Ross, The Weeknd and Future were part of the track. According to sources, he took shots at the American rapper and claimed that all his hit songs came from him.

Ross didn't let it slide as he also released his diss track called "Champagne Moments." In the song, the rapper accused Drake of having ghostwriters, a longtime claim that many rappers and fans have made about him.

The beef is still going with neither artist willing to back down.

What happened with Wemby during a Drake concert?

Based on his first season, Wemby is always a team-first player. With the way he's played, fans saw how well the French center has been the perfect teammate. Redick recently shared that the 7-foot-4 center had a chance to be with famed Canadian rapper Drake on stage, but refused.

According to Redick, the Spurs rookie refused as his teammates weren't granted permission by the rapper's team.

"There was a Drake concert in Austin and he got asked to come up on stage," Redick recalled the story during the 2023 offseason. "Wemby was like, 'Can my teammates come up on stage with me cause they're gonna be at the concert with me.' Drake's camp was like, 'No.' He's like, 'Then I don't want to do it.'"

The story begins at the 4:02 mark.

Redick couldn't believe Victor Wembanyama rejected Drake's offer

Drake is arguably the best hip-hop artist right now, which is why it was surprising to hear the story about Victor Wembanyama. Wemby had just turned 20 years old in January and was still a teenager during his encounter with the rapper. Yet, he chose to be with his teammates rather than on stage.

As Redick shared the story, he couldn't help but be bewildered with Wemby's decision.

"What 19-year-old kid doesn't want to go up on stage with Drake?" Redick wondered.

Nevertheless, it was a showing of how much of a leader Wemby can be. Even with the fame and attention he'll get on the stage with Drake, he still chose his team.

