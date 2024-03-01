Victor Wembanyama's top 5 highlights vs Chet Holmgren and OKC Thunder in huge win for San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, upset the second-seeded OKC Thunder 132-118 at home on Thursday, snapping their five-game losing streak and improving to 12 wins for the season.

The competition for Rookie of the Year heated up as fans witnessed another thrilling showdown between frontrunners Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

The anticipated clash lived up to its billing with both emerging talents showcasing their skills. Holmgren contributed 23 points, along with seven rebounds and five assists, while Wembanyama dominated with 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Additionally, the NBA's leading shot-blocker tallied five blocks, further enhancing his remarkable performance. Following the Thunder's comeback from a 14-point shortfall to seize the lead at the start of the fourth, "Wemby" spearheaded a crucial Spurs surge.

Victor Wembanyama's top 5 highlights and moments vs OKC Thunder

#5. Victor Wembanayama blocks Shai-Gilgeous Alexander

In the first quarter, at the 8:16 mark, he showcased his defensive prowess by recording two of his five blocks against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

As Gilgeous-Alexander drove for a layup, Wembanyama, acting as the help defender, effortlessly rejected the shot. Jeremy Sochan's initial defensive pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander set the stage for Wemby's impressive block.

At the 7:22 mark, he once again blocked "SGA", with the latter's pump fakes proving ineffective against his length while securing the rebound.

#4. Victor Wembanyama blocks Aaron Wiggins

"Wemby", in a single defensive play, went from defending Jaylen Williams on the perimeter to blocking Aaron Wiggins on the cutting drive while securing the rebound.

#3 Victor Wembanyama hits a left jump-hook over Chet Holmgren

He maintained a physical presence throughout the contest, notably challenging Holmgren in isolation near the right-wing elbow in the second quarter's 9:28 minute mark.

He executed a baseline drive, pivoted mid-dribble, and scored with a left-handed jump hook.

#2. Victor Wembanyama drills 3-pointer in Chet Holmgren's face

"Wemby" took charge for the Spurs in the closing moments, hitting two crucial 3-pointers in the final four minutes to secure the victory.

With 3:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, Wembanyama played a pivotal role in extending the Spurs' lead. Rallying behind Tre Jones as the ball was brought past the 30-foot mark, Wembanyama received a handoff and fired a deep, contested 3-pointer over Chet Holmgren. This crucial basket pushed the Spurs' advantage to nine points.

Soon, at the 2:14 minute mark, "Wemby" got the ball near the left wing after a Devin Vassell dribble penetration for a catch-and-shoot 3, again in Holmgren's face, sinking it clean to keep the lead at nine.

#1. Victor Wembanyama adamantly denies Chet Holmgren in clutch

In a pivotal moment, the French rookie sensation demonstrated why he might be the only NBA player capable of executing a clutch play against a 7-foot-4 forward with a step-back block.

With the game on the line, Chet Holmgren got a switch and faced Wembanyama at the top of the key. "Wemby" rose to the defensive challenge, thwarting Holmgren's attempts to drive before the OKC big settled for a step-back jumper from 20 feet.

Wembanyama blocked the shot with remarkable precision, avoiding a foul, securing the ball and setting up a Spurs transition opportunity.

