Victor Wembanyama sponsorship deals: How many deals has the new Spurs star signed?

Victor Wembanyama is starting to make his presence felt in the NBA, on and off the court. The No. 1 pick of this year’s draft showed a glimpse of what he could become in a few years after two summer league games in Las Vegas.

Off the court, his impact and influence could be even bigger than what he can do as perhaps the best prospect since LeBron James.

Front Office Sports Today @FOS_Today



joins today’s pod to break down the 2023 NBA Draft — and how important it is for teams to get their top picks right. Players like Victor Wembanyama will become a catalyst for ticket sales, sponsorship revenue, and the future of a franchise. @BobbyMarks42 joins today’s pod to break down the 2023 NBA Draft — and how important it is for teams to get their top picks right.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like his basketball skills, many see Wembanyama as a generational marketing opportunity. In a market that’s dominated by James, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and other established basketball stars, “Wemby” could top them all.

Nike (yet again) has beaten rivals to the punch for Victor Wembanyama’s signature

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama’s never-before-seen basketball skills was only matched by the speculation regarding his shoe endorsement deal. The legendary Sonny Vaccaro, who signed Michael Jordan with Nike, opined that “Wemby” could get a blank check from any shoe company.

It turned out that it wasn’t a blank check and that it wasn’t from just any shoe company.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported this last month:

CAN CONFIRM: #1 pick Victor Wembanyama is already officially signed to Nike. “Wemby” first signed with Nike during his pro career in France and the multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal will carry over into his early NBA career.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula CAN CONFIRM: #1 pick Victor Wembanyama is already officially signed to Nike.



“Wemby” first signed with Nike during his pro career in France and the multi-year footwear & apparel endorsement deal will carry over into his early NBA career.

DePaula added:

“Throughout this past season in France, Victor Wembanyama wore custom size 20.5 pairs of the Nike Zoom GT Run. Wemby is expected to continue headlining models from Nike’s GT series as he begins his NBA career.”

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Throughout this past season in France, Victor Wembanyama wore custom size 20.5 pairs of the Nike Zoom GT Run.



Wemby is expected to continue headlining models from Nike’s GT series as he begins his NBA career.

How much "Wemby" will be earning for the duration of the contract wasn’t revealed. When it expires, it’s almost a guarantee he’s bound to get something more substantial. It could be a deal that could be the most lucrative among current basketball stars.

The French phenom also has sponsorship deals with Barcode

From seemingly out of nowhere, a plant-based sports drink has also managed to ink Victor Wembanyama into a deal. Barcode, which is co-founded by Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, has made “Wemby” the face of the brand.

Kuzma excitedly posted this on Twitter once they got the “alien” to hook up with them:

“As Co-founder of Barcode want to welcome my little BIG brother @vicw_32 as the new face of the brand! let’s get it!!!”

kuz @kylekuzma let’s get it!!! As Co-founder of Barcode want to welcome my little BIG brother @vicw_32 as the new face of the brand!let’s get it!!!

Barcode is Wembanyam’s first sponsorship after Nike

The San Antonio Spurs rookie also has a deal with Fanatics and 2K

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft also has endorsement deals with Fanatics and 2K. Although details are still sketchy, Bouna Ndiaye, the rookie’s agent, already confirmed that he will also be representing both companies.

Also read: "I haven't proven anything" - Victor Wembanyama remains humble despite being called the greatest ever NBA prospect

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault