Victor Wembanyama stats tonight: Did ROY frontrunner prove he's the answer to Nikola Jokic juggernaut despite loss? (March 15)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs took on Nikola Jokic and the defending champions Denver Nuggets at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. It was a showdown between the present and future of the NBA. But how did Wembanyama fare against the MVP favorite?

The Spurs' superstar rookie did alright against Jokic in their second matchup ever. He finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. One of those blocks was in the first possession of the game, swatting a hook shot from "The Joker."

However, Wemby's performance was not enough to prevent the 117-106 loss. Jokic still had his way with the French phenom, finishing with 31 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 13-for-19 shooting from the field. Wemby might be among the best defensive players in the NBA right now, but it would take more than two games for someone to figure out Jokic.

Victor Wembanyama's blocks tonight vs. Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama blocked Peyton Watson for his three swats tonight.

Victor Wembanyama recorded three blocks against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night in Austin, Texas. Wembanyama's first block came in the first possession of the game when he rejected Nikola Jokic's hook shot. Jokic bullied his way to the pain, but Wemby's long arms were inevitable.

Peyton Watson was the next block victim with around eight minutes left in the second quarter. Watson tried a jump shot over Wemby, whose outstretched arms were long enough to deny the Nuggets swingman.

The third and final block of the game happened a few seconds later against Christian Braun. The Nuggets second-year guard had the confidence to attack the basket despite Wemby's presence. It led to an easy block on Braun's layup attempt.

Will Victor Wembanyama win the DPOY?

Victor Wembanyama has the second-best odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. Wembanyama is just behind fellow French man Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While some fans might not see why Wemby is among the favorites to win the award due to how bad the San Antonio Spurs' record is, it's crazy how good the rookie is on defense. He's second in the league in defensive rating and he's doing it on limited minutes as well.

Wemby is leading the league in blocks this season and will likely top the NBA in consecutive years. He can also win the DPOY as soon as next season if the Spurs put up a decent record.

